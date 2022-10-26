Toll Brothers Regency at Waterside Model Park and Amenity Center Grand Opening in Ambler, Pennsylvania

Toll Brothers Regency at Waterside

Toll Brothers state-of-the-art amenity center and eight decorated model homes are now open in the Regency at Waterside luxury community in Ambler, Pennsylvania.
“Regency at Waterside is the epitome of luxury and lifestyle in the heart of suburban Philadelphia,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania.
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, announced the grand opening of its model homes and amenity center in its Regency at Waterside community in Ambler, Pennsylvania. The model home park, the largest in the Company’s Pennsylvania Division, boasts a stand-alone modern farmhouse-inspired sales center and eight professionally decorated model homes. In addition, the state-of-the-art community clubhouse and on-site amenity center is now open.

Comprised of 496 luxury homes, and set among 227 acres of lush landscape in Ambler, Montgomery County, Regency at Waterside is a premier active-adult community for residents age 55+. Four collections of homes are available for sale and feature single-family and carriage-style townhome designs with first-floor primary bedroom suite options in most home designs, modern open-concept layouts with single-story living options, and optional luxury outdoor living spaces. Homeowners enjoy scenic views with water features throughout the community as well as resort-style amenities.

Luxury living extends outside the home with the 10,000 square-foot community clubhouse featuring an outdoor swimming pool, poolside cabanas, pavilion with grill area, fire pit, dog park, and more. Inside the clubhouse, residents can enjoy the lap pool, fitness center, yoga studio, and game room. Located adjacent to the outdoor pool area are the bocce courts, pickleball courts, and a putting green. Walking trails wind throughout the community.

“Regency at Waterside is the epitome of luxury and lifestyle in the heart of suburban Philadelphia,” said John Dean, Division President of Toll Brothers in Pennsylvania. “We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of our incredible model homes and stunning community clubhouse.”

Toll Brothers Regency active-adult communities across the United States are planned with the active lifestyles of their residents in mind. Each community offers exquisitely designed homes with an array of luxury resort-style amenities, activities, and social events available for residents 55 years of age or older.

Toll Brothers homes within Regency at Waterside are priced from the upper $500,000s. To learn more about Regency at Waterside and to tour the model homes, interested home buyers can call (855) 872-8205 or visit RegencyAtWaterside.com.

About Toll Brothers 

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com


