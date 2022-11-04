Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Announces Grand Opening of Haverly, Firm’s New Luxury Apartment Community in Phoenix, Ariz.

Toll Brothers Apartment Living
·6 min read

The five-story, 323-unit luxury apartment community totals more than 450k square feet.

Haverly in Phoenix, Ariz.

The five-story, 323-unit luxury apartment community totals more than 450k square feet.
The five-story, 323-unit luxury apartment community totals more than 450k square feet.

Haverly in Phoenix, Ariz.

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Announces Grand Opening of Haverly, Firm’s New Luxury Apartment Community in Phoenix, Ariz.
Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Announces Grand Opening of Haverly, Firm’s New Luxury Apartment Community in Phoenix, Ariz.

PHOENIX, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the grand opening of Haverly, a new five-story, 323-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Phoenix.

Toll Brothers recently hosted a grand opening celebration at the property for its development partners and local officials, as well as current and prospective residents of the community. Haverly’s construction started in 2020 and initial occupancy began in summer 2022.

“We’re thrilled to open our new luxury rental apartment community in Phoenix, building on Toll Brothers’ well-established presence of new home communities in the market, as well as Canvas, our student housing community near Arizona State University,” said Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Haverly will continue to deliver the same brand promise that we’re known for throughout the Valley, and we look forward to expanding our multifamily offerings in the Phoenix metro area.”

Haverly is a five-story, mid-rise building wrapped around an eight-story structured parking garage. Situated on a four-acre site and totaling more than 450,000 square feet, the community includes 323 luxury residences offering a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 468 parking spaces.

Haverly features about 12,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, where residents can enjoy a hospitality lobby and lounge, Package Concierge® lockers and oversized package room, community-wide Wi-Fi, a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and WellBeats®, a self-service bike repair station, bike storage, and secured parking with electric car charging stations and abundant storage solutions. Outside, a resident lounge features a complimentary coffee bar, a dog park and pet spa, a resort-style multi-tiered pool with water feature, cabanas, grills and fire pits, private courtyard lounges with lawn games and grills, and a rooftop lounge featuring plush seating, grills, firepits, and expansive views of Camelback Mountain.

Residences feature private balconies, smoked oak-style flooring in living areas and plush textured carpet in bedrooms, white quartz countertops and designer tile backsplash, kitchen islands with decorative pendant lighting, European-style cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers, Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances and contemporary undermount sinks, upgraded plumbing fixtures and hardware, designer light fixtures, lighted ceiling fans in bedrooms and living rooms, smart home technology featuring keyless entry, and USB outlets in kitchens and bedrooms. Select residences include double bathroom vanities, large soaking tubs and tiled stand-up showers with glass enclosures, and large walk-in closets with built-in storage and shelving.

“Haverly sets the bar even higher for luxury residential rental offerings in Midtown Phoenix, with unmatched amenities and an exceptional resident experience,” said Todd Bowden, Southwest Regional Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “With a fantastic Midtown location in the middle of it all, we’re so excited to be part of this flourishing and vibrant neighborhood. We believe Phoenix is a fantastic market for us.”

Located at 31 E. Thomas Rd., one block east of Central Avenue, Haverly is situated in the heart of the vibrant Midtown Phoenix submarket and just minutes from downtown Phoenix. Adjacent to the Valley Metro rail stop, the community location offers convenient light rail access to downtown, Sky Harbor Airport, and Tempe. Residents enjoy convenient access to endless restaurants, retail stores, and office spaces all within a short walk.

Haverly residents also benefit from the robust economic expansion of Phoenix in recent years, with exceptionally strong job and population growth. Phoenix is home to numerous financial services, health care, technology, and startup companies. Fortune 500 employers in the market include Amazon, American Express, Avnet, FedEx, Freeport-McMoRan, GM, Honeywell, Insight Enterprises, Intel, PetSmart, OpenDoor, Republic Services, Wells Fargo, and ZipRecruiter.

In addition to its luxury apartment residences at Haverly, Toll Brothers Apartment Living began leasing at Callia, another luxury apartment community in Midtown Phoenix, earlier this year. Toll Brothers subsidiary Toll Brothers Campus Living also currently offers luxury student housing at its Canvas community near Arizona State University in Tempe, which features contemporary architecture, outstanding amenities, and elevated finishes exclusively for students.

For more information about Haverly visit LiveHaverly.com.

About Toll Brothers Apartment Living®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2022, NMHC ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 11th largest apartment developer in the United States. Today, the firm has developed nearly 8,500 units, has nearly 4,500 units under management, and controls a national pipeline of more than 20,500 units. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

###

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

Attachments

CONTACT: Andrew L. Gagliano Toll Brothers Apartment Living (202) 808-2489 agagliano@tollbrothers.com


Latest Stories

  • Einarson dumps Kazakhstan, Hong Kong at Pan Continental Curling Championships

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson rolled to a 12-1 rout of Kazakhstan's Angelina Ebauyer on Tuesday at the Pan Continental Curling Championships. Then later in the evening she rocked the Hong Kong team skipped by Ling-Yue Hung 8-1. In the early game, Einarson scored two in the first end and stole three points in the second en route to the six-end victory at the WinSport Event Centre. In other morning round-robin games, South Korea’s Seungyoun Ha defeated Australia's Jennifer Westhagen 13-1, Japa

  • Dickenson to return as Riders head coach despite disastrous 2022 season

    REGINA — Craig Dickenson will return to helm the Saskatchewan Roughriders for a fifth straight season, but several members of his coaching staff are paying the price after the team spiralled out of the playoffs following a season-ending seven-game losing streak. The Roughriders fired offensive coordinator Jason Maas on Tuesday and said run game coordinator and offensive line coach Stephen Sorrells and receivers coach Travis Moore will not have their contracts renewed. Saskatchewan finished fourt

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Canada finalizes training camp roster for FIBA World Cup qualifiers in Edmonton

    TORONTO — Canada's men's national basketball team roster will consist of less NBA talent and more pro experience from elsewhere heading into the fifth World Cup qualifying window. The Canadians will face Venezuela Nov. 10 and then take on Panama Nov. 13. Both games will be held at the Edmonton EXPO Centre with the team looking to qualify for the 2023 FIBA World Cup on home court. Training camp is set to go from Nov. 7-9 in the Alberta capital. Canada, which is currently ranked 15th in FIBA, is t

  • The Raptors need Fred VanVleet on the court

    Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss why Fred VanVleet is a valuable member of the Raptors' core despite some fans feeling like the All-Star guard doesn't have as much value to Toronto.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Vancouver Canucks, Rogers Communications sign 10-year broadcast rights deal

    VANCOUVER — Sportsnet will continue to broadcast Vancouver Canucks games on TV and radio for another decade. The Canucks and Rogers Communications, which owns Sportsnet, announced Monday that the two sides have agreed to a 10-year deal that will last through the 2032-33 season. The agreement renews a deal that sees every Canucks game aired on Sportsnet's TV channels and on Vancouver radio station Sportsnet 650. The deal also includes the naming rights to the Canucks' home rink, Rogers Arena. Rog

  • Firing Sheldon Keefe won't get to heart of Leafs' problem

    In light of the Maple Leafs' recent struggles, there have been calls for head coach Sheldon Keefe or general manager Kyle Dubas to be fired but if the roster and player's performances are the problem, then changing bench bosses won't solve the issue in Toronto.

  • 'I always considered myself a Canuck:' Bieksa officially retires in Vancouver

    VANCOUVER — When Kevin Bieksa stepped on the ice at Rogers Arena for the Vancouver Canucks' morning skate on Thursday, he felt like he was home. It's been more than four years since the defenceman suited up for an NHL game — and more than seven since he played for the Canucks — but memories of his time with the team quickly rushed back. "I don't know if you guys saw morning skate, but I dominated out there," he joked with reporters. "But that ice felt good again." The 41-year-old Bieksa was back

  • Schoen, Harris and Leonard named CFL's top performers for month of October

    TORONTO — Receiver Dalton Schoen, quarterback Trevor Harris and defensive back Richard Leonard were named the CFL's top performers for the month of October on Wednesday. Schoen had 13 catches for 328 yards and five touchdowns in three games with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The rookie finished the season leading the CFL in receiving yards (1,441), yards per catch (20.6) and receiving TDs (16). Harris completed 74-of-98 passes (75.5 per cent) for 992 yards and four touchdowns in three games with th

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Stevens, Mills, Adeyemi-Berglund honoured as Stampeders sweep CFL weekly awards

    TORONTO — Quarterback Tommy Stevens, running back Dedrick Mills and defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund of the Calgary Stampeders swept the CFL's top performers honours Tuesday. Stevens ran for 163 yards and a touchdown on four carries in Calgary's 36-10 home win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the regular-season finale for both teams. He also completed four-of-five passes for 32 yards and touchdown. Mills rushed for 125 yards and a TD on 14 carries against Saskatchewan. Mills finished

  • Ducks' Jakob Silfverberg fires beautiful shot right into his own net

    Jakob Silfverberg is going to have a hard time living this one down.

  • Program donates 150 hockey bags to Indigenous communities near Sudbury, Ont.

    A program that has donated hockey bags and equipment to children from Indigenous communities across Ontario for seven years has expanded to Greater Sudbury, Ont., and the surrounding region. Volunteers with the Indigenous Hockey Equipment Drive were at the Northern Hockey Academy on Saturday, where they gave away 150 hockey bags filled with equipment. The bags went to children from nearby First Nations, including Wahnapitae First Nation, Atikameksheng Anishnawbek and Henvey Inlet First Nation. G

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • PHF commissioner Carey hopes to work with PWHPA for 'greater good' of women's hockey

    As women's hockey settles back into a normal schedule, its two biggest factions remain separate. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association, a union made up of most North American national-team players, played its first showcase of the year last month. It returns Friday for a series of six games through the weekend in Truro, N.S., with live coverage available across CBCSports.ca, the CBC Sports app and CBC Gem. Meanwhile, the Premier Hockey Federation, a professional league featuring s

  • Indigenous strongwoman makes history by becoming 1st in Canada to earn pro card

    A woman from Whitefish Lake First Nation in northern Alberta has become the first Indigenous woman in Canada to get her pro card in a strongwoman competition. Angela Houle, 39, accomplished the feat on Oct. 22 when she battled it out against other amateur strongwomen in the Strongman Corporation of Canada's National Championship in Thunder Bay for the chance at a pro card. "I worked so hard for it," Houle said. "I couldn't believe how I felt. It was like a spiritual moment for me." Houle said it

  • WHL roundup: Rebels win 13th straight by drilling Oil Kings 7-2

    EDMONTON — The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old. The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games. Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek. Cole Miller a