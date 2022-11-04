The five-story, 323-unit luxury apartment community totals more than 450k square feet.

Toll Brothers Apartment Living® Announces Grand Opening of Haverly, Firm’s New Luxury Apartment Community in Phoenix, Ariz.

PHOENIX, Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers Apartment Living®, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the grand opening of Haverly, a new five-story, 323-unit luxury mid-rise apartment community in Phoenix.

Toll Brothers recently hosted a grand opening celebration at the property for its development partners and local officials, as well as current and prospective residents of the community. Haverly’s construction started in 2020 and initial occupancy began in summer 2022.

“We’re thrilled to open our new luxury rental apartment community in Phoenix, building on Toll Brothers’ well-established presence of new home communities in the market, as well as Canvas, our student housing community near Arizona State University,” said Charles Elliott, President of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “Haverly will continue to deliver the same brand promise that we’re known for throughout the Valley, and we look forward to expanding our multifamily offerings in the Phoenix metro area.”

Haverly is a five-story, mid-rise building wrapped around an eight-story structured parking garage. Situated on a four-acre site and totaling more than 450,000 square feet, the community includes 323 luxury residences offering a mix of studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom floor plans, as well as 468 parking spaces.

Haverly features about 12,000 square feet of indoor amenity space, where residents can enjoy a hospitality lobby and lounge, Package Concierge® lockers and oversized package room, community-wide Wi-Fi, a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment and WellBeats®, a self-service bike repair station, bike storage, and secured parking with electric car charging stations and abundant storage solutions. Outside, a resident lounge features a complimentary coffee bar, a dog park and pet spa, a resort-style multi-tiered pool with water feature, cabanas, grills and fire pits, private courtyard lounges with lawn games and grills, and a rooftop lounge featuring plush seating, grills, firepits, and expansive views of Camelback Mountain.

Residences feature private balconies, smoked oak-style flooring in living areas and plush textured carpet in bedrooms, white quartz countertops and designer tile backsplash, kitchen islands with decorative pendant lighting, European-style cabinets with soft-close doors and drawers, Whirlpool® stainless steel appliances and contemporary undermount sinks, upgraded plumbing fixtures and hardware, designer light fixtures, lighted ceiling fans in bedrooms and living rooms, smart home technology featuring keyless entry, and USB outlets in kitchens and bedrooms. Select residences include double bathroom vanities, large soaking tubs and tiled stand-up showers with glass enclosures, and large walk-in closets with built-in storage and shelving.

“Haverly sets the bar even higher for luxury residential rental offerings in Midtown Phoenix, with unmatched amenities and an exceptional resident experience,” said Todd Bowden, Southwest Regional Director of Toll Brothers Apartment Living. “With a fantastic Midtown location in the middle of it all, we’re so excited to be part of this flourishing and vibrant neighborhood. We believe Phoenix is a fantastic market for us.”

Located at 31 E. Thomas Rd., one block east of Central Avenue, Haverly is situated in the heart of the vibrant Midtown Phoenix submarket and just minutes from downtown Phoenix. Adjacent to the Valley Metro rail stop, the community location offers convenient light rail access to downtown, Sky Harbor Airport, and Tempe. Residents enjoy convenient access to endless restaurants, retail stores, and office spaces all within a short walk.

Haverly residents also benefit from the robust economic expansion of Phoenix in recent years, with exceptionally strong job and population growth. Phoenix is home to numerous financial services, health care, technology, and startup companies. Fortune 500 employers in the market include Amazon, American Express, Avnet, FedEx, Freeport-McMoRan, GM, Honeywell, Insight Enterprises, Intel, PetSmart, OpenDoor, Republic Services, Wells Fargo, and ZipRecruiter.

In addition to its luxury apartment residences at Haverly, Toll Brothers Apartment Living began leasing at Callia, another luxury apartment community in Midtown Phoenix, earlier this year. Toll Brothers subsidiary Toll Brothers Campus Living also currently offers luxury student housing at its Canvas community near Arizona State University in Tempe, which features contemporary architecture, outstanding amenities, and elevated finishes exclusively for students.

For more information about Haverly visit LiveHaverly.com.

About Toll Brothers Apartment Living®

Toll Brothers Apartment Living is the apartment development division of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL), an award-winning FORTUNE 500 company, and the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. Toll Brothers Apartment Living brings the same quality, luxury, and service for which Toll Brothers is known to its exceptional rental and mixed-use communities in select markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC. Toll Brothers Apartment Living communities combine the energy of vibrant locations with unparalleled amenities, resident services, design, and the expertise of America’s Luxury Home Builder®. In 2022, NMHC ranked Toll Brothers Apartment Living the 11th largest apartment developer in the United States. Today, the firm has developed nearly 8,500 units, has nearly 4,500 units under management, and controls a national pipeline of more than 20,500 units. For more information visit TollBrothersApartmentLiving.com.



About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrew L. Gagliano Toll Brothers Apartment Living (202) 808-2489 agagliano@tollbrothers.com



