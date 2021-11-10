Toll Brothers Announces New Shores at RiverTown Community Coming Soon to St. Johns County

Homes will have access to optional boat slips and will be within walking distance to master-planned amenities

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its new Shores at RiverTown community offering luxury single-family homes and townhomes is coming soon to St. Johns County. Located within the prestigious master-planned community of RiverTown, the community will be located at Longleaf Pine Parkway and Greenbriar Road in St. Johns, Fla.

Shores at RiverTown will feature a variety of single-family homes and townhomes with Craftsman, Carolina, and Coastal home designs complementing the picturesque nature views of the St. Johns River. The community will offer single-family homes ranging from 1,600 to over 3,300 square feet and low-maintenance townhomes from 2,000 to 2,300 square feet. All homes will feature well-equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, primary bedroom suites, and smart home technology including keyless front entry locks, WiFi thermostats, and WiFi garage controls. Home pricing will start in the $400,000s.

The homes will have access to optional boat slips and are within walking distance to the master-planned amenities of RiverTown. Residents will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in a social and active lifestyle centered around charming streetscapes, a beautiful nature preserve, and resort-style amenities featuring a clubhouse, boardwalk, kayak launch, playground, fishing pier, swimming pools, sports fields, dog park, and fitness center. Children may attend schools in the top-rated St. Johns County School District.

“We are excited to bring our luxury home designs to this well-known master-planned community where family and lifestyle remain key drivers for our home buyers,” said Steve Merten, Division President of Toll Brothers in Jacksonville. “Shores at RiverTown will provide a unique opportunity for picturesque living along the St. Johns River.”

For more information, call 844-871-7466, or visit our website at TollBrothers.com/FL.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

