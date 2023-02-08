Toll Brothers Announces Opening of Diamond Canyon Community in Pleasanton, Calif.

Luxury home designs on expansive home sites are offered in this prestigious community near Silicon Valley

Diamond Canyon by Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers announced the highly anticipated opening of Diamond Canyon, a new single-family luxury home community in Pleasanton, California.

PLEASANTON, Calif., Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Diamond Canyon, a single-family luxury home community offering 43 secluded estate-sized homes in Pleasanton, California. Home buyers are invited to visit the sales center located at 1189 Lund Ranch Road in Pleasanton.

Diamond Canyon features luxury single-family home designs on expansive home sites ranging from 10,332 to 50,745 square feet, offering large backyards and valley views. Home buyers can select from three home designs, the Fortuna, Regent, and Dresden, priced from $3.49 million. Homes include open floor plans ranging from 4,000 to over 4,500 square feet with first-floor bedroom suites, up to 5 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, 3-car garages, and indoor/outdoor living.

Homeowners will enjoy proximity to Silicon Valley with easy access to Interstates 680 and 580 and the Pleasanton/Dublin BART station. Diamond Canyon is close to downtown Pleasanton offering local shopping, restaurants, arts and culture, golf courses, parks, and outdoor spaces. Children may attend schools in the Blue-Ribbon award-winning Pleasanton Unified School District.

“This neighborhood offers home buyers a variety of luxurious modern open-concept home designs tucked within the hidden heart of Pleasanton,” said Todd Callahan, Regional President of Toll Brothers in Northern California. “With expansive home sites and unrivaled personalization options available through our Toll Brothers Design Studio experience, Diamond Canyon is the perfect place for residents to call home.”

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

For more information on Diamond Canyon and Toll Brothers communities throughout California, call (844) 790-5263 or visit TollBrothers.com/CA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com



