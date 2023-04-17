Toll Brothers Announces Juniper Pointe Luxury Townhome Community Coming Soon to Florida’s Southwest Coast

Toll Brothers, Inc.

Juniper Pointe by Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers announced its newest luxury townhome community, Juniper Pointe in Naples, Florida, is opening in fall 2023.

NAPLES, Fla., April 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest luxury townhome community, Juniper Pointe, is coming soon to Naples, Florida. Located just minutes from renowned Gulf Coast beaches and downtown Naples, Juniper Pointe will feature 47 two-story townhomes with a choice of five new home designs ranging from 1,944 to 2,395 square feet. Construction of the sales center and model home is underway with sales to start in fall 2023.

"Juniper Pointe will offer residents the best in luxury low-maintenance living in an ideal location just minutes from the beautiful beaches and vibrant downtown of Naples,” said Alex Martin, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. “We are excited to release our stunning collection of new townhomes with floor plans designed for today’s home buyers and unrivaled personalization options.”

Juniper Pointe will also offer a number of quick move-in homes with designer-appointed finishes and Toll Brothers’ most popular design options already included. These exclusive homes will allow home buyers to move into their new dream home even sooner.

Home buyers at Juniper Pointe will enjoy proximity to nearby shopping, dining, arts and entertainment, and recreational destinations, including the Naples Botanical Gardens, Sugden Regional Park, Windstar on Naples Bay Country Club, as well as the many surrounding white sandy beaches Naples has to offer. Children will attend school in the highly acclaimed Collier Country School District.

Major routes including US Highway 41, Interstate 75, and Collier Boulevard are easily accessible from Juniper Pointe, offering homeowners convenient access to Marco Island, Fort Myers, Cape Coral, Sarasota, Florida’s east coast, and Orlando.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Southwest Florida area include Abaco Pointe, Azure at Hacienda Lakes, Waterview Landing at Babcock Ranch and an all-new active-adult community Regency at Babcock Ranch, opening this summer.

For more information, call (844) 551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

