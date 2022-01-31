Toll Brothers Announces First 55+ Community in Washington State, Regency at Ten Trails

Luxury Active Adult Community in Ten Trails Master Plan Will Open for Pre-Sales in February 2022

Residents of the 55+ Regency at Ten Trails community will enjoy an expansive 10,000-square-foot resort-inspired clubhouse and fitness center, among other amenities.
“For years we have been building exceptional homes and communities that cater to the needs and active lifestyles of 55+ home buyers in states across the country. We are thrilled to bring Regency to Washington, and specifically to the Greater Puget Sound area,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington state.

BLACK DIAMOND, Wash., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today unveiled plans for its first Regency 55+ active-adult community in the Pacific Northwest to open for pre-sales in February 2022. Regency at Ten Trails is a community of 403 single level homes set within the Ten Trails master plan in South King County in Washington state.


Regency at Ten Trails will offer four collections of homes featuring 14 new single-story home designs ranging from approximately 1,300 to 2,200 square feet with 2 to 3 bedrooms, 2 to 3 bathrooms, and 2- or 3-car garages. All home designs include covered patios for luxury indoor-to-outdoor living. Pricing is anticipated from the low $700,000s.


An impressive selection of first-class amenities will provide Regency at Ten Trails residents with ample opportunities for recreation and social connection, including an expansive 10,000-square-foot resort-inspired clubhouse and fitness center inspired by the views to Mt. Rainier, featuring an indoor pool, bocce ball, and pickleball. Designed as a backdrop to an active lifestyle and the social hub of the community, residents have opportunities to utilize the spaces for small, casual gatherings or more formal community events. The great hall, club lounge, and indoor pool all offer an indoor/outdoor experience with large glass doors and windows. A dedicated onsite lifestyle director will provide year-round programs, events, social gatherings, and services. Residents also will enjoy an 11,000-square-foot dog park with washing station, sheltered areas with fireplaces, and paths that connect to the master plan.


“For years we have been building exceptional homes and communities that cater to the needs and active lifestyles of 55+ home buyers in states across the country. We are thrilled to bring Regency to Washington, and specifically to the Greater Puget Sound area,” said Kelley Moldstad, Group President of Toll Brothers in Washington state. “Buyers will be able to choose from a variety of exquisite single-story plans with open-concept living areas, an abundance of windows to maximize views and light, and seamless indoor-to-outdoor living spaces. With luxury single-level living, resort-style amenities, and a full social calendar, there’s really nothing else like Regency at Ten Trails in this market.”


Regency at Ten Trails will afford community members time and freedom to enjoy their friends and family, as well as all the area has to offer. The Ten Trails master plan is located in historic and charming Black Diamond but also provides easy access to the fine dining, entertainment, and culture the city has to offer in nearby downtown Bellevue and Seattle. It is conveniently located close to major highways, Seattle-Tacoma airport, and only minutes to everyday conveniences.


Currently the Ten Trails master-planned community offers two parks, a sports court, neighborhood trails, an event stage with screen for summer movie nights and concerts, and plans for future retail.

To learn more about the collections, home designs, and amenities at Regency at Ten Trails, visit RegencyatTenTrails.com or speak with an Online Sales Consultant at 1-844-845-5263.

About Toll Brothers


Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.


2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

