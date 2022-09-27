Toll Brothers Announces Aliso Creek Community Now Open for Sale in Star, Idaho

Toll Brothers
3 min read

Toll Brothers Aliso Creek

Aliso Creek by Toll Brothers in Star, Idaho is now open for sale, offering luxury Garden and Woodland Collection homes with open-concept floor plans and premium selections.
STAR, Idaho, Sept. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced Aliso Creek, its newest luxury home community in Star, Idaho, is now open for sale. Situated at 12583 West Pine Grass Street in Star, Aliso Creek will offer 169 luxurious single-family homes in a convenient Ada County location adjacent to the City of Eagle and just 30 minutes from Downtown Boise.

Home buyers have their choice of home designs in two distinct collections ranging from 1,586 to 3,104 square feet, with home prices beginning in the mid-$400,000s. These luxury homes feature a variety of options for single- and two-story living, including spacious RV garages, main floor primary bedroom suites, multigenerational suites, and deluxe outdoor living areas. Buyers can also personalize their homes at the Toll Brothers Design Studio, choosing from an array of premium finish selections including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, and more.

Aliso Creek residents will enjoy an appealing rural atmosphere offering foothills views, easy access to desirable West Ada schools, and excellent shopping, dining, and entertainment in nearby Meridian and Boise. Outdoor recreation opportunities include the Star River Walk, Eagle Island State Park, and several private and semi-private golf courses in the area including River Birch Golf Course. Future onsite community amenities at Toll Brothers Aliso Creek include a regional walking path along a wooded creek, a pool and pool house, a playground, and wide-open green spaces.

“Aliso Creek features the latest architectural designs from Toll Brothers in a serene Star, Idaho location perfect for building a dream home,” said Ryan Hammons, Division President of Toll Brothers in Idaho. “The exceptional design of each home and the outstanding location combine to provide a truly desirable Idaho lifestyle.”

For more information on Aliso Creek and Toll Brothers communities throughout Idaho, call (207) 780-6729 or visit TollBrothers.com/ID.

 

About Toll Brothers 

Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2022 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

 

CONTACT: Andrea Meck Toll Brothers 215-938-8169 ameck@tollbrothers.com


