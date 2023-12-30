Toledo vs. Wyoming: Predictions, odds, how to watch the 2023 Arizona Bowl

Nov 18, 2023; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys head coach Craig Bohl leads his team onto the field before the game against the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports

The Wyoming Cowboys (8-4) and the Toledo Rockets (11-2) will face off in the 2023 Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl.

Craig Bohl will lead Wyoming as head coach for the last time before retiring at the end of the bowl game. Andrew Peasley will be at quarterback for the Cowboys and completed the season with a 60.6% completion percentage and threw for 1,823 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

On the other hand, the Toledo Rockets will be without quarterback DeQuan Finn, who entered the transfer portal and since committed to Baylor. Backup Tucker Gleason will be taking over and leading the Rockets in the Arizona Bowl. Gleason threw for 529 yards and rushed for 132 and with three touchdowns.

2023 Arizona Bowl: Toledo Rockets vs. Wyoming Cowboys Predictions

BetMGM: Wyoming will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Wyoming will win this bowl game with 52.1% confidence."

ESPN: Toledo has a 52% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Toledo Rockets have a 52.7% chance of beating the Wyoming Cowboys in the 2023 Arizona Bowl.

Action Network: Wyoming -3.5

Staff writes: "The Rockets are elite against the pass but just mediocre at stopping the run, which is what Wyoming wants to do on offense. From a motivation angle, the Cowboys have a clear edge. They will be at full strength and highly motivated to send the winningest coach in program history into retirement with one final victory. Toledo is coming off a disappointing loss in the MAC Championship and has to pick itself up without its key players. Plus, the Rockets are just 2-4 in bowl games under head coach Jason Candle. Over the last 20 years, the loser of the MAC Championship game has gone just 6-14 in their bowl game. So, give me the Pokes in the Arizona Bowl."

2023 Arizona Bowl: Toledo Rockets vs. Wyoming Cowboys odds, betting lines

The Wyoming Cowboys are favorites to defeat the Toledo Rockets, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Wyoming (-2.5)

Moneyline: Wyoming (-135); Toledo (+120)

Over/under: 44.5

