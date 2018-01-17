Toledo thrashes Ohio 91-57 for 4th straight MAC victory

ATHENS, Ohio (AP) -- Tre'Shaun Fletcher had 18 points and Nate Navigato and Jaelan Sanford added 16 apiece as Toledo extended its winning streak to a season-best four games by thrashing Ohio 91-57 on Tuesday night.

Toledo (12-6, 4-1 Mid-American Conference) has won seven of the last eight games.

Fletcher also pulled down six rebounds while dishing out four assists with one steal. Sanford was 7 of 14 from the field and Navigato drilled 4 of 5 from distance as the Rockets hit 13 of 22 (59 percent) from long range. They totaled 35 of 67 (52 percent) from the floor, while limiting Ohio to 22-of-63 shooting.

Fletcher, Sanford and Navigato drilled three straight from beyond the arc to start a 21-4 surge that led to a 42-20 advantage with three minutes left in the first half. The Rockets led 44-25 at the break and pushed that to 64-38 midway through the second.

Doug Taylor led Ohio (8-9, 1-4) with 15 points.