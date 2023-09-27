Toledo Solar and First Solar settle lawsuit for undisclosed amount

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Toledo Solar said on Wednesday it had reached a mutually agreeable settlement with First Solar on the company's lawsuit against it, with the terms of the settlement remaining confidential.

First Solar in May said it had filed a complaint against Toledo Solar in an Ohio district court over allegedly selling the company's Asian-made panels as its own under "made in the U.S.A" labels. (Reporting by Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)