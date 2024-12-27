Toledo rode a wild finish to a historic 6OT GameAbove Sports Bowl win over Pittsburgh

Toledo Rockets head coach Jason Candle lifts the 2024 GameAbove Sports Bowl trophy after defeating Pittsburgh Panthers in six overtimes at Ford Field in Detroit, Thursday, Dec. 26, 2024.

Toledo escaped the GameAbove Sports Bowl in a historic finish over Pittsburgh on Thursday night at Ford Field.

A failed Panthers two-point conversion in the game's sixth overtime gave the Rockets the victory. This was the first six-overtime contest in FBS bowl game history since overtime was established in 1996, per ESPN.

Rushing the field after the win had to feel cathartic for Toledo, as this exhaustive battle with Pitt is officially going down in bowl game history.

Relive this wild finish as many times as you'd like and cross your fingers we get another six-overtime bowl game sometime in the near future.

TOLEDO WINS IT IN A 6OT THRILLER 😤 pic.twitter.com/EMuTq5J1Wa — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 26, 2024

