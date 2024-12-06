Toledo hosts Mercyhurst after Kuhns' 32-point outing

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-5) at Toledo Rockets (4-2)

Toledo, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Toledo after Bailey Kuhns scored 32 points in Mercyhurst's 64-63 loss to the Cornell Big Red.

The Rockets have gone 3-0 at home. Toledo has a 0-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lakers are 0-5 on the road. Mercyhurst is 2-3 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Toledo averages 68.5 points per game, 1.5 more points than the 67.0 Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst's 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than Toledo has allowed to its opponents (45.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammi Mikonovwicz is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Rockets.

Kuhns is shooting 50.5% and averaging 19.6 points for the Lakers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press