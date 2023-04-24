I told my family in Sudan: ‘No one is coming, get out while you can’

A soldier carries a child as people evacuated from Sudan disembark from an aircraft at a military airport in Amman - Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images

Leaving aside the British ambassador, his deputy and their head of security, who were away from Khartoum days before the fighting broke out, nobody in Sudan’s capital was prepared for the Mad Max scenario now unfolding around them. For even as genocide was conducted in Darfur and civil war ravaged South Sudan, Khartoum has been relatively peaceful for more than 100 years. Not since the days of the Mahdi and General Gordon has it seen this level of violence.

In recent years, I’ve observed, through my family who live in Khartoum, the slow transition from hope to despair. For a fleeting moment in 2019, it seemed that Sudan could become a genuine democracy and an example for other countries in its region. My aunties and uncles, who once operated a liberal-minded family newspaper that opposed Sharia law – but was shuttered by the previous Islamist regime – had hoped to rekindle it, such was their faith in the democratic process. Alas, this dream quickly disintegrated. These aunties and uncles arrived in Egypt on Sunday morning as refugees.

They were among the lucky ones. We could afford to arrange a private security escort to lead their perilous car journey through the Sahara desert. They were given weapons and advised to put British flags on their windscreens. The highways to Port Sudan and Egypt have been infamous for thuggery and banditry since long before the recent clashes.

Others remain paralysed by the speed of Sudan’s destruction. They hadn’t countenanced the notion of civil war – not least during Ramadan – let alone prepared an evacuation. In any case, an escape plan would have been a waste of time. Khartoum airport, their only direct gate to the West, is at the heart of recent clashes thanks to its odd location in the middle of town. Large passenger planes have been burnt out. The roads surrounding it are littered with checkpoints. Local amenities, including petrol stations, have become death traps. These are the circumstances behind the anger of British citizens still in Khartoum: they feel it is only a matter of time before mass panic and starvation.

I am trying my best to kick those family members who remain into action. One cousin, who is British, missed the private evacuation convoy in the hope that the British embassy would fly him out. This is where vague promises of Western support – the kind that some politicians in London are now demanding – become counterproductive. The cavalry he had pinned his hopes on failed to materialise and he is now in a much more perilous position. “You need to get out of Khartoum by any means necessary,” was my last Instagram message to him, before the internet cut out on Sunday.

There isn’t much the British Government can do – for understandable reasons. This crisis is unlike the typical battle between a rag-tag militia and a better-equipped government. The so-called Rapid Support Forces have high-tech equipment, including jamming systems manufactured in the West. They have built up reserves from the gold-smuggling business and have powerful partners such as Russia’s Wagner Group. Their men are being reinforced with experienced mercenaries from Chad and Libya. These resources mean they have been able to lay siege to Khartoum, with the regular army relying on fighter jets and attack helicopters to shell their positions – and not always hitting on target.

Some hopeful analysts have drawn comparisons with the Kabul airlift, where Nato controlled a large section of Kabul airport and had thousands of forces on the ground beforehand. But Khartoum has no Nato presence and no location in which to land the troops necessary to secure a base. The British Government can send C-17 transport planes but it cannot guarantee that they won’t be shot down, potentially killing hundreds of its citizens at once. Nor can it ensure the safety of citizens travelling to an assembly point, for the streets are littered with corpses and each corner carries the risk of a confrontation with armed bandits.

Bombed out car amid rubble on the streets of Khartoum - Indonesian Embassy KBRI Khartoum/Shutterstock

Other countries who are said to be further ahead in evacuating have done so only in small numbers, having taken bigger risks with their citizens’ lives. They also have fewer citizens to contend with (the UK has one of the largest Sudanese diasporas). And while there are hopes that armoured convoys will be organised by states to take citizens up to Port Sudan or Egypt, such plans would vanish should the situation deteriorate – and sadly, a deterioration is precisely what many in the country now expect.

My British cousin will by now, I hope, have got on a bus to Egypt along with thousands of Sudanese civilians. It is a well-publicised route that I fear will be targeted by bandits. But doing something is infinitely better than following the pointless and often self-indulgent debate taking place in London.

It may turn out that my advice to him was overly-pessimistic. Maybe the warring sides will be pressured into a negotiation, or a secure humanitarian channel opened up for evacuation convoys. But the costs of false optimism are simply too high.