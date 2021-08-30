Tokyo Paralympics: PM Modi congratulates Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning bronze medal

ANI
·1 min read
In this article:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar (Photo/Twitter)
New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Javelin thrower Sundar Singh Gurjar for winning a bronze medal in Tokyo Paralympics.

"India is overjoyed by the Bronze medal won by Sundar Singh Gurjar. He has shown remarkable courage and dedication. Congratulations to him. Wishing him the very best," tweeted Prime Minister.

Sundar captured bronze in Tokyo Paralympics with a season-best throw of 62.58.

Sundar Singh was shown a red flag in his 3rd and 4th attempts, after which he landed a 64.01 for his season-best in the 5th throw to land himself in a medal position. (ANI)

