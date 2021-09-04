Tokyo Paralympics: Manish Narwal's family celebrates his gold medal win

A visual of the celebrations in Faridabad, Haryana (Photo/ANI)

Faridabad (Haryana) [India], September 4 (ANI): After Indian shooter, Manish Narwal won a gold medal at the Shooting P4 Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 event on Saturday, his family members celebrated the historic win.

His father Dilbagh Narwal told ANI, "I am really happy and proud of him. It is a matter of pride for the country. He had a problem with his right hand but he practised with his left hand for 1.5 years and qualified for nationals. Singhraj Adhana is like my child and I am happy for him too and pray that both of them continue to win medals for the country".

"I am very happy and proud of our son. He had a passion for sports from a young age. We never saw him as specially-abled as he worked hard as a normal person and are happy to see his efforts bearing fruits," said Santosh Narwal, Manish's mother.

Indian shooters Manish Narwal and Singhraj Adhana clinched gold and silver medal in the P4 - Mixed 50m Pistol SH1 final at Asaka Shooting Range.

Manish Narwal amassed 218.2 points to clinch the yellow metal while Singhraj grabbed his second medal of the Tokyo Paralympics with 216.7 points. The Russian Paralympic Committee's (RPC) Sergey Malyshev won the bronze medal. (ANI)