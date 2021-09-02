Tokyo Paralympics LIVE: Ellie Simmonds retires after Sarah Storey wins 17th gold

Great Britain’s Dame Sarah Storey made history on day nine of the Paralympics by winning a 17th Paralympic gold medal to become the country’s outright most successful para athlete of all time.

Storey had trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage of the C4-5 road race at the rain-soaked Fuji International Speedway but underlined her class to snatch glory.

The 43-year-old – whose first five golds came in the pool, beginning at Barcelona ’92 – has now won all 13 bike events entered dating back to her Games debut on two wheels in Beijing in 2008.

Elsewhere, swimming legend Ellie Simmonds has announced her retirement from Paralympic Games after she finished fifth in the S6 400m freestyle. “I think that is my last competition,” she said after the race. “To go to four Paralympic games, including a home games and to come away with eight Paralympic medals and being part of that Paralympic movement as well. So I think for me, yes, this is going to be my last.” Follow all the latest updates from Tokyo:

Tokyo paralympics 2020: day nine

Dame Sarah Storey creates history after winning 17th para gold medal

Ben Watson wins men’s road race for Great Britain

Ellie Simmonds finishes fifth in 400m freestyle after DQ overturned

Simmonds later confirms this Paralympics is likely her last

Daniel Pembroke wins F13 javelin gold with Paralympic record

How to watch the Paralympic coverage

14:58 , Sarah Rendell

The Paralympics are being shown in the UK by Channel 4 with a wide range of presenters.

The action has been incredible to watch, with world records and gold medals being won by multiple ParalympicsGB stars.

For all the information you need about the coverage, click here:

Who is presenting the Tokyo Paralympics coverage?

Incredible Paralympics for Storey

14:48 , Sarah Rendell

So many para-athletes and fans were willing Sarah Storey to win gold in all three of her events in Tokyo to become GB’s most decorated para-athlete and that is exactly what she did.

An expert ride in today’s C4-5 road race in the pouring rain secured her 17th gold medal, an immense achievement for the star.

The race was a Britain one, two as Crystal Lane-Wright won silver.

Here’s a recap of the event:

Dame Sarah Storey wins 17th gold to become Britain’s most successful Paralympian

Simmonds leaves a legacy

14:36 , Sarah Rendell

Ellie Simmonds, one of ParalympicsGB’s biggest stars, said earlier today that Tokyo is likely to be her last Games.

Simmonds had her first Paralympics in Beijing at the age of 13 and she went onto win five gold medals across four Games.

Her success has inspired many to get into the sport, including its current shining star Maisie Summers-Newton who has won two golds in Tokyo.

Read all about the legacy Simmonds leaves behind:

Ellie Simmonds leaves Paralympics with inspiring legacy intact

When is Will Bayley’s next table tennis match?

14:23 , Sarah Rendell

Will Bayley has the chance to claim his second Paralympic gold medal when he competes in the table tennis team final at the Tokyo Games.

The Great Britain star, ranked No1 in the world, won gold in the Class 7 Individual event at Rio 2016, having taken silver in London four years prior.

Bayley again claimed silver in the event this summer, losing his final to China’s Yan Shuo.

The team event, however, marks an opportunity for Bayley to become a Paralympic champion once more.

When is Will Bayley’s next table tennis match at the Tokyo Paralympics?

Pembroke speaks about record-breaking gold

14:11 , Sarah Rendell

Daniel Pembroke broke the Paralympic record to claim gold in the F13 javelin final.

He told Channel 4: “I have wanted it for so long. I was quite anxious going into it and I settled into it on the third throw.

“I just hope I have enough energy to lift that massive gold medal over my head. Thank you everyone, thank you national lottery for all the support.”

What does the medal table look like?

14:03 , Sarah Rendell

ParalympicsGB have once again been enjoying a gold rush in Tokyo as their success sees them remain in second place, behind China.

The RPC had overtaken GB in the table earlier today but Bethany Firth’s gold in the women’s S14 100m backstroke pushed Britain back into second place.

For all the details, click here:

Paralympics medal table: Who’s winning Tokyo 2020 so far?

Daniel Pembroke wins javelin gold

13:45 , Sarah Rendell

What a striking performance from GB’s Daniel Pembroke to take gold in the F13 javelin final.

He was dominant in the event and was many metres clear of his competitors as he takes GB’s first F13 javelin medal.

He threw a Paralympic record of 69.52 to claim first spot with Iran’s Ali Pirouj winning silver with 64.30 and Spain’s Hector Cabrera Llacer bagging bronze with 61.13.

It’s GOLD for Dan Pembroke!🥇



Our first ever medal in the F13 javelin 🙌



My goodness. What a result!#ImpossibleToIgnore #Paralympics pic.twitter.com/iiSyCJqk3R — ParalympicsGB (@ParalympicsGB) September 2, 2021

A look back on today

13:40 , Sarah Rendell

As day nine of the Games winds down, we have reflected on what a momentous day it has been for ParalympicsGB.

Sarah Storey won her 17th gold medal to become GB’s most decorated Paralympian and Ben Watson claimed his second gold of the Games!

Daniel Pembroke is still in action in the javelin final, with updates to come, but here’s a look back at the cycling.

Dame Sarah Storey secures place in history as British cyclists dazzle at Tokyo Games

Sophie Kamlish qualifies for women's T64 100m

13:25 , Sarah Rendell

Britain’s Sophie Kamlish has qualified for the women’s T64 100m final, which will take place tomorrow, with automatic qualification in her heat.

She came third in her race earlier today to compete in the final.

Pembroke leading javelin final

13:23 , Sarah Rendell

GB’s Daniel Pembroke is leading the F13 javelin final after three attempts with a throw of 69.52, a Paralympic record!

Their will be three more attempts for each para-athlete with his closest competition being Spain’s Hector Cabrera Llacer throwing 61.13.

Pembroke is miles ahead of the rest of the field at the moment!

Hug wins men’s T54 800m

12:40 , Sarah Rendell

Switzerland’s Marcel Hug has claimed his third gold of this Games with an impressive race in the men’s T54 800m.

He already had gold in the 1500m and 5000m.

China’s Yungiang Dai wook silver and Thailand’s Saichon Konjen won bronze.

A look back at Simmonds’ career

12:29 , Sarah Rendell

Ellie Simmonds seemed to announce her retirement from para-swimming, saying Tokyo is likely to be her last Games.

We have taken a look back at her incredible career, inspiring so many to get involved in the sport.

Have a read here:

A look at Ellie Simmonds’ Paralympic record

Dan Greaves wins bronze in F64 discus

12:16 , Sarah Rendell

ParalympicsGB’s Dan Greaves has become the first British para-athlete to win an athletics medal at six consecutive Games.

He won bronze with a 53.56m throw in the F64 discus with the USA’s Jeremy Campbell winning bronze with 60.22m and Croatia’s Ivan Katanusic claiming silver with 55.06.

USA win gold in women’s 4x100m medley

12:08 , Sarah Rendell

The USA have claimed gold in the women’s 4x100m medley in a spectacular race!

The USA led in the first 100m with GB out of sight but the GB out their fast swimmers as their last two to compete.

Spain did well in the second 100m to take the lead and the lead changed again in the third 100m as Australia were then ahead. An incredible finish saw the RPC look like they were going to win but the USA stole it at the death!

The RPC were second with Australia third, GB finish fourth.

Back to the pool...

12:02 , Sarah Rendell

Women’s 4x100m medley relay to come in just a few minutes.

GB are in this one with Stephanie Millward, Maisie Summers-Newton, Toni Shaw and Zara Mullooly

GB guarantee women’s doubles wheelchair tennis medal

11:55 , Sarah Rendell

ParalympicsGB’s Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker have defeated China’s Zhenzhen Zhu and Ziying Wang in straight sets, 6-4, 6-2.

This means the pair are through to the women’s doubles wheelchair tennis gold medal match where they will face the Netherlands’ Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot.

What a day for GB!

Greaves could achieve record

11:50 , Sarah Rendell

If Dan Greaves maintains his third position he will become the first ParalympicsGB star to win an athletics medal in six Games!

He is in third after a 53.56 throw with two attempts left to go, the USA’s Jeremy Campbell remains in pole position.

Schaer claims the women’s T54 400m

11:45 , Sarah Rendell

Switzerland’s Manuela Schaer has won gold in the women’s T54 400m in a close race.

USA’s Cheri Madsen claimed silver and China’s Zhaoqian Zhou took bronze.

Sammi Kinghorn wins silver in women’s T53 final

11:35 , Sarah Rendell

ParalympicsGb’s Sammi Kinghorn has won silver in the women’s T53 final.

Switzerland’s Catherine Debrunner won gold and China’s Hongzhuan Zhou with bronze.

Kinghorn started well in the pouring rain to be in medal contention at the halfway point. Debrunner pulled away in the final stretch but Zhou started to close on Kinghorn.

The Brit did enough to stay second to add to her bronze from yesterday!

F64 discus underway!

11:24 , Sarah Rendell

The F64 discus final has started and GB’s Dan Greaves competes.

He has so far posted a throw of 51.79m to be in fourth place with the USA’s Jeremy Campbell leading the field with 60.22m.

There’s a long way to go in this one yet and so Greaves has the opportunity to medal.

Simmonds disqualification overturned!

11:12 , Sarah Rendell

Amazing news for Ellie Simmonds as her disqualification has been overturned!

Her final race at the Paralympics sees her finish fifth, great news for one of ParalympicsGB’s best.

Simmonds appealing disqualification

11:11 , Sarah Rendell

GB’s Ellie Simmonds is understood to be appealing her disqualification from the S6 400m freestyle.

The reasons behind her disqualification, after she finished fifth in the race, have not become clear but the ending to this Games will be heart-breaking for the star if the appeal isn’t successful as she seemingly announced her retirement.

Read the full story as we know it so far here:

‘I think that is my last’: Ellie Simmonds retires from the Paralympic Games

Athletics events up next...

11:00 , Sarah Rendell

The last few hours may have been dominated by the pool but we now take a focus in the athletics.

GB’s Dan Greaves is in the F64 discus final from 11.04am BST with rolling updates to come.

Sammi Kinghorn is in T53 400m final at 11.41am BST and Dan Pembroke is in the F13 javelin final at 12.26am BST.

GB take first set in wheelchair women’s doubles tennis

10:51 , Sarah Rendell

ParalympicsGB’s Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker have played brilliantly to take the first set in the women’s doubles 6-4.

China’s Zhenzhen Zhu and Ziying Wang came back to 5-4 in the set but couldn’t do enough to claim the first set!

Dunn ‘pleased’ with Tokyo performance

10:46 , Sarah Rendell

Reece Dunn has spoken after winning bronze in the men’s S14 100m backstroke, saying he is ‘pleased’ with his performances in Tokyo.

He has also set world records and won three golds.

Dunn told Channel 4: “I’m very pleased. I think I equalled my personal best as well. It’s been a long two weeks. I’m a bit tired but a it’s been a solid week.

“I couldn’t really see anything - just the ceiling! With the ceiling being so high, it felt like the race went on forever. It’s my birthday in two weeks’ time, and my girlfriend’s too, so it’ll be a big celebration.”

Wheelchair tennis update

10:36 , Sarah Rendell

This women’s double semi-final is a close match as GB’s Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker lead China’s Zhenzhen Zhu and Ziying Wang 5-4 in the first set.

GB are now serving and could put themselves a set up in their pursuit for the gold medal match.

Firth speaks about her triple

10:25 , Sarah Rendell

GB’s Bethany Firth’s has spoken about her amazing feat of the hat-trick in the women’s S14 100m backstroke.

She told Channel 4: “I really wanted that race so bad. I got it in London and Rio and I’m so pleased.

“I always say nothing is impossible with God. Coming into this I wanted to show what you can do.

“In sport people only care if you come gold or silver but everyone here has made a Paralympics. That is what is should be about, not the medals.”

Bethany Firth wins gold in women’s S14 100 backstroke

10:16 , Sarah Rendell

Bethany Firth has won gold in the women’s S14 100 backstroke to claim a hat-trick in the event.

She won gold in London and Rio as well. Her teammate Jessica-Jane Applegate took bronze with RPC’s Valeriia Shabalina with silver.

It was an amazing start by Firth who had the lead in the opening 50m and she did enough to keep her position to claim gold!

(Getty Images)

Hance wins men’s S14 100m backstroke

10:10 , Sarah Rendell

Australia’s Ben Hance has set a new Paralympic record in the men’s S14 100m backstroke with a 57.73 seconds time.

The entire field had a great start but Hance had the lead in the 100m. GB’s Reece Dunn was chasing him down but couldn’t do enough to claim the gold.

RPC’s Viacheslav Emeliantsev took silver and Dunn claimed bronze.

GB’s Jordan Catchpole came fourth and Louis Lawlor came eighth.

Badminton action

09:55 , Sarah Rendell

There’s still more to come from the wheelchair tennis and para-swimming but there’s also action in the badminton.

GB’s Krysten Coombs is currently 7-4 down in the first game of the men’s SH6 singles group match against Hong Kong’s Man Kai Chu.

Women’s doubles semi-final underway

09:46 , Sarah Rendell

GB’s Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker are underway in their wheelchair tennis doubles semi-final.

They are against China’s Ziying Wang and Zhenzhen Zhu, all updates to come!

Simmonds: ‘Tokyo is likely to be last Games'

09:39 , Sarah Rendell

ParalympicsGB star Ellie Simmonds has said Tokyo is likely to be her last Games.

That means her last race as a Paralympian sees her disqualified, the reasons still not apparent yet.

She told Channel 4: “I think this is going to be my last. I’m going to go home and evaluate, four Games. To think as a kid that I wouldn’t just go to one Games but four [is amazing].

“I think this is my last. I knew going into this Games this was going to be the last, I’m leaving it at the right time. I have loved every minute of it. I can’t thank everyone enough for the support.”

(Getty Images)

Hewett defeated by Egberink

09:34 , Sarah Rendell

GB’s Alfie Hewett has been defeated by the Netherland’s Tom Egberink in straight sets.

The first set went 6-4 to the Dutch star but Hewett fought back in the second to push it to a tie break. However, Egberink took the second 7-6.

Heartbreak for Simmonds

09:32 , Sarah Rendell

Ellie Simmonds was disqualified in the women’s S6 400m freestyle final and it must be heartbreaking for her.

It is thought this is her last Games and this is the worst possible end for her.

Details on why she was disqualified are not yet clear.

Yuyan Jiang wins women’s S6 400m freestyle

09:22 , Sarah Rendell

Wow, what a swim by 16-year-old Yuyan Jiang who has won gold and set a new world record in the women’s S6 400m freestyle with a time of 5:04:57.

The first 50m went to China’s Jiang, who was favourite in this final, and she continued her lead after 100m.

It was a close battle between Jiang and Yelyzaveta Mereshko throughout the race but the Chinese star just edged the defending champion for the majority of the final.

Mereshko took a temporary lead after the 250m with her and Jiang miles ahead from the rest of the field.

Jiang then stormed ahead as she targeted the world record and she completely smashed it!

Ukraine’s Mereshko took silver and Switzerland’s Nora Meister claimed bronze.

GB’s Ellie Simmonds was disqualified, the reasons not clear yet, with Maisie Summers-Newton finishing fourth and Grace Harvey sixth.

(Getty Images)

Brazil’s Talisson Henrique Glock wins gold

09:10 , Sarah Rendell

Brazil’s Talisson Henrique Glock has won gold in the men’s S6 400m freestyle.

Italy’s Antonio Fantin claimed silver and RPC’s Vlacheslav Lenskii took bronze.

The women’s race to come shortly.

Swimming to come...

08:58 , Sarah Rendell

There are a myriad of para-swimming finals coming up this morning and we will be updating you on as many as possible!

The first being the men’s S6 400m freestyle in a few minutes time.

Egberink breaks Hewett’s serve in second set

08:46 , Sarah Rendell

The Netherlands’ Tom Egberink has just broken GB’s Alfie Hewett serve to go 4-3 up in the second set.

The Dutch para-athlete took the first set 6-4 so he has a chance to take a final spot here.

GB’s women’s basketball wins play-off

08:44 , Sarah Rendell

ParalympicsGB have defeated Spain 62-43 in the 7/8 play-off in the women’s basketball.

It isn’t where they would have wanted to finish, but a win to end the Tokyo Games is a positive for the team.

GB in wheelchair basketball play-off

08:35 , Sarah Rendell

Paralympics GB’s women’s basketball team are currently leading Spain 62-37 in the 7/8 play-off.

The first semi-final of the event will take place later today with Germany vs the Netherlands.

The semi-final between USA and China has been rescheduled and has not yet got a new start date.

Tom Egberink takes first set over Alfie Hewett

08:22 , Sarah Rendell

The Netherlands’ Tom Egberink has taken the first set of the men’s singles wheelchair tennis semi-final 6-4 against GB’s Alfie Hewett.

The first set was closely contested so there is time for Hewett to get back into this one, the second set currently stands at 1-1.

Storey speaks about her record-breaking day

08:18 , Sarah Rendell

Dame Sarah Storey became the most decorated ParalympicsGB para-athlete of all time as she won her 17th gold.

She has spoken about what the day has been like for her.

Storey told Channel 4: “It’s a bit like an out of body experience. It’s like I’m watching myself doing these things. I’ve been building to these races.

“I quite like racing in the rain, it brings another dynamic and it brings another level of technical skill.

“I’ve got an incredible grounding at home. I didn’t know the Paralympics existed until I was 11/12 years old. My parents told me to try and beat my own personal bests and that has always stuck with me.”

(PA Wire)

What is to come?

08:07 , Sarah Rendell

There is still plenty of action to come for ParalympicsGB para-athletes.

Maisie Summers-Newton, who already has two golds in this Games, and Ellie Simmonds will once again be in the pool in the S6 400m freestyle final at 9.11am BST.

Also in para-swimming, Jessica Jane-Applegate and Bethany Firth will be in the S14 100m backstroke final at 10.11am BST.

GB’s Dan Greaves in F64 discus final from 11.04am BST, Sammi Kinghorn is in T53 400m final at 11.41am BST and Dan Pembroke in F13 javelin final at 12.26am BST.

(PA Wire)

Not just sport action at the Games...

08:00 , Sarah Rendell

Cape Verde’s Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo competed in the T11 200m heats earlier today, running a season best 33.04 seconds, and finished fourth to miss out on the semi-finals.

However, what happened next will be more memorable for the para-athlete as her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz de Veiga proposed on the track and she said yes!

What a lovely moment in Tokyo.

#Paralympics proposal alert 🥺



Manuel Antonio Vaz da Veiga, guide to Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo, popped the question after the women's T11 200m heats



May the two of them run together for life! ❤️#Tokyo2020 #ParaAthletics pic.twitter.com/BYfWVwtwYm — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 2, 2021

GB’s Hewett in action in wheelchair tennis semi-final

07:54 , Sarah Rendell

ParalympicsGB’s Alfie Hewett is currently playing his men’s singles wheelchair tennis semi-final against the Netherlands’ Tom Egberink.

The first set currently stands at 4-3 to Egberink in an incredibly tense and close match.

All the updates from that one to come, along with the women’s doubles wheelchair tennis semi-final where GB’s Lucy Shuker and Jordanne Whiley will take on China’s Ziying Wang and Zhenzhen Zhu.

Storey doesn’t rule out Paris 2024

07:33 , Tom Kershaw

Speaking about the possibility of competing at the Paralympics in 2024, Dame Sarah Storey said: “I need to go home and have a rest and gather my thoughts and talk to Barney (her husband, who is a three-time gold-winning Paralympian) and the kids and my parents and work out where we go from here.

“We’ve talked about Paris. I’d love to have a big bike ride from London to Paris, towing my bags behind me or something.”

Storey makes history with 17th gold

07:22 , Tom Kershaw

If you’re just joining us, Dame Sarah Storey made history overnight by becoming Great Britain’s outright most successful Paralympian after powering back to claim the 17th gold of her glittering career at Tokyo 2020.

Storey had trailed veteran German Kerstin Brachtendorf by 75 seconds at one stage of the C4-5 road race at the rain-soaked Fuji International Speedway but underlined her class to snatch glory in a finishing time of 2:21:51.

The 43-year-old – whose first five golds came in the pool, beginning at Barcelona ’92 – has now won all 13 bike events entered dating back to her Games debut on two wheels in Beijing in 2008.

“I couldn’t have imagined having eight Games, let alone winning medals at every Games, and 17 of those medals being gold,” she said. “It’s the dream I didn’t have coming true.

“I just wanted to be a British athlete, I wanted to compete for my country for as long as I possibly could, and to still be going strong in Games number eight is truly amazing.

“I never felt a weight on my shoulders. It is the sweetest feeling to know that I go back to my room and there’s a couple of gold medals in the safe to put this one with and that makes that tally very real then.”

Japan’s Kunieda defeats Britain’s Reid in tennis semi-finals

07:07 , Shweta Sharma

Shingo Kunieda of Japan has defeated Gordon Reid to storm into wheelchair tennis finals.

Kunieda, number 1 seed, gave a tough fight to Reid, finishing the game with final score of 6-3, 6-2.

Tokyo Paralympics: Third gold for China in table tennis

06:50 , Shweta Sharma

China have defeated Korea in women’s class 1-3 team to claimed third gold in a day in para table tennis.

Korea will take home silver medal.

Earlier, today China won against Korea in men’s team with the same score of 2-0 and women’s team defeated Netherlands.

It's a third #Gold of the day for #CHN in #ParaTableTennis!



Their women's class 1-3 team defeat #KOR, who take home #Silver. Can China secure a full clean sweep of five gold medals on Day 9?#Tokyo2020 #Paralympics @ittfworld pic.twitter.com/oy1icQUIhP — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 2, 2021

GB’s Gordon Reid in action in wheelchair tennis semi-final

06:38 , Shweta Sharma

ParalympicsGB is up against host nation Japan in the men’s singles semi-final.

Japan’s Shingo Unieda took the early lead in the first set 6-3 against Gordon Reid as the play continues.

Great Britain defeated Canada 66-52 to play semi-final against the hosts Japan on Friday.

China defeat USA in goalball semi-final

06:23 , Shweta Sharma

China have defeated USA by an impressive score of 8-1 to win the goalball game on Thursday to compete in gold medal match.

USA will play for bronze tomorrow while China will play either Brazil or Lithuania.

Malaysian athlete stripped of gold medal for being late

06:14 , Shweta Sharma

Malaysia's putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli had won gold medal on Tuesday in the event but he was later disqualified for being three minutes late to the competitions.

Zolkefli was stripped of his gold medal and silver and bronze medallist were promoted. Maksym Koval of Ukraine got promoted to take gold, and compatriot Ukraine Oleksandr Yarovyi took silver. Bronze went to Greece’s Efstratios Nikolaidis.

During the event, he was allowed to compete as he had “logical” reason, according to International Paralympics Committee (IPC). But a referee had determined after the event that “there was no justifiable reason for the athletes’ failure to report” for the event on time.

Tokyo Paralympics: Awful collision on slippery cycling track

06:00 , Shweta Sharma

There was an awful collision between cyclists in the women’s T1-2 road race as rains continue to lash over Tokyo.

The situation turned tricky around a bend as Canada’s Shelley Gautier took a sharp turn and crashed. Australia’s Carol Cooke came in Gautier’s way and went down along with her. Germany’s Jana Majunke also collided but did not fall on the ground.

Gautier seems to have taken a bad hit while Cooke had to end the race and her chance to defend her Rio Games title. Cooke had won gold at the Rio games in same event.

Collision in the women's T1-2 road race.



We hope Carol Cooke is ok 🙏#Tokyo2020 | https://t.co/Rmtke0msMj pic.twitter.com/6hJYTWaJzZ — 7Sport (@7Sport) September 2, 2021

Para Taekwondo debuts in Paralympics on day nine

05:39 , Shweta Sharma

Currently, para taekwondo competitions are being held in the Makuhari Messe hall for the time in Paralympics.

While the Korean martial arts form has been part of the Olympics since 2000 Games in Sydney it is making a debut on Thursday and will continue till 4 September.

There will be six competitions in men’s -61kg, -75kg and +75kg and in women’s -49kg, -58kg and +58kg.

The first final in the women’s K44 -49kg is on Thursday.

(AP)

Blind runner wins surprise proposal after losing heats

05:11 , Shweta Sharma

Cape Verde’s blind runner Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo was proposed by her guide on the tracks after she finished fourth and missed qualifying for women’s 200m T11.

Her guide Manuel Antonio Vaz da Vega came to the tacks around rest of the athletes and dropped to one knee to ask her to marry him.

And she said: ‘yes.’

💍He *the guide* put a ring on it 💍



💕Guide proposed to 🇨🇻 Cape Verde Para athlete after the 200m T11 heats.

👰🏾‍♀️ + 🤵🏾‍♂️ Keula Nidreia Pereira Semedo & Manuel Antonio Vaz de Veiga #ParaAthletics #Paralympics #Tokyo2020

pic.twitter.com/f6a7aXxXGL — #ParaAthletics #Tokyo2020 (@ParaAthletics) September 2, 2021

China win second gold of day nine in para tennis table

04:55 , Shweta Sharma

China have defeated Netherlands duo in women’s team class 6-8 final. Chinese duo won with an impressive 2-0 victory.

Earlier, today China won against Korea in men’s team with the same score of 2-0.

China have potentially five medals up for grabs in para table tennis today and are yet to play against Germany and Ukraine.

Dame Sarah Storey makes history for Team GB with 17th career gold medal

04:23 , Shweta Sharma

The cycling superstar became the most successful ever British Paralympian when she crossed the line ahead of teammate Crystal Lane-Wright, who took the silver medal.

Storey, 43, tied swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 golds when she won the cycling time trial earlier this week and now own the record outright.

Read detailed report by Graeme Massie here

Dame Sarah Storey makes history for Team GB with 17th career gold medal

Tokyo Paralympics: Great Britain’s Benjamin Watson wins second gold

04:19 , Shweta Sharma

British cyclist Benjamin Watson has won his second gold medal of Paralympics 2020 in men’s C1-3 road race.

Second position at the podium was also held by a Briton, Finlay Graham, who won his second medal at the Games.

France’s Alexandre Leaute finished third to claim bronze. It is Leute’s fourth medal at his first Paralympics games.

A dominant ride from Benjamin Watson wins the men's C1-3 road race 💪 #ParaCycling



That's double #Gold after his time trial win! @UCI_paracycling #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics — Paralympic Games (@Paralympics) September 2, 2021

Dame Sarah Story makes history for Team GB

03:53 , Graeme Massie

The British cycling star took gold in the road race ahead of teammate Crystal Lane-Wright, winning her record-breaking career 17th gold medal.

Team GB in gold and silver positions in women’s road race

03:50 , Graeme Massie

Dame Sarah Storey leading the way with Crystal Lane-Wright in silver position on final lap of 79km race.

Dame Sarah Storey hits the front of women’s road race

01:47 , Graeme Massie

The British star is leading the race on the first of six 13.2km laps in difficult conditions, and is powering on the leading group with teammate Crystal Lane-Wright.

Women’s road race begins in terrible weather conditions

01:34 , Graeme Massie

The TV commentators joked that they had no idea who was in what position as the cyclists took off in heavy rain for the 79km race in Japan.

(NBC)

Torrential conditions for Dame Sarah Storey as she chases history in road race

01:28 , Graeme Massie

Extremely wet conditions are in store for the cyclists at the track in Fuji as Dame Sarah Storey attempts to win her 17th gold medal for Great Britain.

The cyclists will race over 79km, doing six laps of the 13.2km course.

(NBC)

Day nine swimming heats get underway in Tokyo

01:21 , Graeme Massie

Talisson Henrique Glock of Team Brazil competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle - S6 heats on day 9 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

(Getty Images)

Dame Sarah Storey has sights set on Britain’s gold medal record

Thursday 2 September 2021 00:44 , Graeme Massie

Great Britain’s Dame Sarah Storey is targeting history on day nine of the Paralympics as she competes in the cycling road race to win her 17th career gold medal.

Storey, 43, tied swimmer Mike Kenny’s British record of 16 golds when she won the cycling time trial earlier this week and now gets the chance to take the all-time lead outright.

She began her athletic career as a swimmer in the 1992 Games before switching to cycling, where she has dominated the competition.

Tokyo is Storey’s eighth Paralympic Games and her fourth as a cyclist.

The road race will see the field make six laps of an alternative 13.2km circuit in Fuji, and it is an event that teammate Crystal Lane-Wright, who won silver in the time trial, believes is her strongest.

“Sweet 16. Can I be 16 again?” Storey said after being presented her time trial gold medal.

“I never set out on this journey to be Britain’s greatest Paralympian, but to match the best man and to have more other medals is just a dream come true.”

Britain's Sarah Storey crosses the finish line in the women's cycling road individual C5 time trial during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the Fuji International Speedway in Oyama, Japan, on August 30, 2021. (AFP via Getty Images)

Sammi Kinghorn completes journey from farm life and ‘shattered dreams’ to Paralympic podium

Wednesday 1 September 2021 17:30 , Jamie Braidwood

From farm life to the fast lane, Sammi Kinghorn rode the path less travelled to the Paralympic podium.

The wheelchair racer grew up on a farm near Gordon, in the Scottish Borders, was taught to deliver lambs at the age of five and loved animals so much she wanted to be a zoologist.

In 2010, Kinghorn and her father were clearing snow at the farm when she climbed onto a forklift and he lowered the beam onto his daughter, shattering her spinal cord.

More than a decade later, the 25-year-old was pining for her family’s presence to watch her speed to a first Paralympic medal with bronze in the 100m T53.

More, here, from Tom Harle in Tokyo:

Sammi Kinghorn completes journey from shattered dreams to Paralympic podium

Great Britain basketball team battle adversity as quest for Tokyo gold continues

Wednesday 1 September 2021 17:00 , Jamie Braidwood

When their head coach tested positive for Covid and was forced to stay at home, Great Britain’s men’s wheelchair basketball team appeared to be a ship without a captain in Tokyo.

But through choppy seas they’ve somehow navigated their way to the semi-finals of the Paralympic Games – and will take some stopping as they chase the gold.

It admittedly took Great Britain a while to click into top gear in their quarter-final against Canada but when they did, they were irresistible as Gaz Choudhry led Great Britain to a 66-52 victory.

They will now play Japan in the semi-finals on Friday and know that a win will propel them to a gold medal match that would be as remarkable as unlikely following a stressful start to the Games.

Read Charlie Bennett’s report from Tokyo:

Great Britain basketball team battle adversity as quest for Tokyo gold continues

Tokyo Paralympics: Bronze for GB pair in women’s team table tennis

Wednesday 1 September 2021 16:45 , Jamie Braidwood

Susan Bailey has won her first Paralympics medal at her seventh appearance at a Games alongside Megan Shackleton in the women’s team table tennis competition.

The GB pair were defeated in the semi-final by China but had already secured a bronze medal for reaching that stage.

Bailey, 48, has competed in every Paralympic Games since Sydney 2000 but until today had never won a medal while Shackleton, 22, was making her debut.

🥉 Bronze 🥉



Megan Shackleton and Susan Bailey have topped off an incredible day of table tennis with a Bronze in the women's team classes 4-5 👏#Tokyo2020 | #MakeAmazingHappen pic.twitter.com/Ni7JXF0J74 — UK Sport (@uk_sport) September 1, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics: Alfie Hewett set for wheelchair tennis semi-final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 16:30 , Jamie Braidwood

Alfie Hewett will take on the Netherlands’ Tom Egberink in the wheelchair tennis semi-finals tomorrow, where he could set up a meeting with defending champion and GB doubles partner Gordon Reid.

Strong day on court with a QF win 💪🏼



Semi finals of singles coming up tomorrow 4th on centre court ❤️🤍💙 @Paralympics @ParalympicsGB @C4Paralympics pic.twitter.com/dpOaPyd3ZR — Alfie Hewett (@alfiehewett6) September 1, 2021

Rebecca Redfern ‘proud’ after leaning on ‘stubborn’ side to claim silver for baby son Patrick

Wednesday 1 September 2021 16:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Rebecca Redfern will relish bringing a prized Paralympic medal home to toddler son Patrick - just don’t call her Supermum.

In the last year, the 21-year-old has finished a degree, started a family and now won silver at the Tokyo Paralympics in the 100m breaststroke S13 for the visually impaired.

Redfern spent the early days of lockdown training a hot tub and finishing her dissertation, and when pools did reopen social distancing robbed her of 30 per cent of training time.

“I found out I was pregnant and I thought that was my swimming career done, it was over,” said the Droitwich star.

“It’s insane how tough everything has been, but I hope I’ve proved to everyone that you don’t have to stop doing something you love because of something else.”

The latest from Tom Harle in Tokyo:

Rebecca Redfern ‘proud’ for baby son Patrick after claiming silver in Tokyo

Tokyo Paralympics: Medal table after day eight

Wednesday 1 September 2021 16:00 , Jamie Braidwood

ParalympicsGB added one gold medal and six medals overall on day eight in Tokyo, as the Russian Paralympic Committee moved up to second place in the table following a strong day in the pool.

David Smith’s gold in the individual BC1 boccia final takes ParalympicsGB up to 30 gold medals in Japan.

1) China: 68 gold, 43 silver, 36 bronze - 147 overall

2) ROC: 32 gold, 20 silver, 37 bronze - 89 overall

3) Great Britain: 30 gold, 24 silver, 32 bronze - 86 overall

4) United States of America: 25 gold, 27 silver, 20 bronze- 72 overall

5) Netherlands: 19 gold, 10 silver, 10 bronze - 39 overall

Tokyo Paralympics: GB learn wheelchair basketball semi-final opponent

Wednesday 1 September 2021 15:45 , Jamie Braidwood

ParalympicsGB will face Japan in the semi-finals of the men’s wheelchair basketball tournament after the hosts defeated Australia in the quarter-finals.

Japan finished second in Group A, defeating Canada (who Great Britain beat in their quarter-final) along the way.

Spain will take on the United States of America in the other semi-final with both matches taking place on Friday.

David Smith: Boccia’s Ronnie O’Sullivan savours more Paralympic glory

Wednesday 1 September 2021 15:30 , Jamie Braidwood

David Smith is remarkably candid about his sporting ability, which you can take as gold medal self-deprecation after claiming his third Paralympic title.

“I swim like a brick, I can’t run, I’d be rubbish at goalball, useless at sitting volleyball and my team-mates can tell you I’m absolutely crap at table tennis,” he said.

However, in boccia he happens to the greatest British player of all-time, becoming the first in history to defend a title in the BC1 classification, a fifth medal in four Games appearances.

Smith, with his trademark red and blue Mohican, is the dominant force in his sport, though he came through a tense final with Malaysia’s Chew Wei Fun to earn this gold.

So he is the Lionel Messi of boccia? “I think I’m more like Ronnie O’Sullivan or, perhaps, Ronaldo,” he jokes. “I like to be creative and I always want to put on a show. I like to play well but I also prefer to win.”

James Toney reports from Tokyo:

David Smith: Boccia’s Ronnie O’Sullivan savours more Paralympic glory

Tokyo Paralympics: Badminton makes it debut

Wednesday 1 September 2021 15:15 , Jamie Braidwood

Badminton made its first appearance at a Paralympic Games today and there was a British winner on the opening day of competition.

Daniel Bethell, the number two seed in the SL3 category, secured a comfortable 21-11 21-7 win over Japan’s Daisuke Fujihara.

Martin Rooke, Krysten Coombs and Jack Shephard all make their bows tomorrow for ParalympicsGB.

Tokyo Paralympics: Will Bayley thanks team-mate for semi-final win

Wednesday 1 September 2021 15:00 , Jamie Braidwood

ParalympicsGB table tennis star Will Bayley was thankful for his team-mate Paul Karabardak after the pair fought back to beat Spain and advance to Friday’s team final.

After losing the opening doubles match, Bayley levelled the scored with a straight-sets win before Karabardak completed the comeback with a hard-fought 3-2 win.

Bayley and Karabardak will face China in the gold medal match on Friday, having at least secured a silver medal.

The best kiss I’ve ever had!!! This guy is a hero ❤️❤️ we go for GOLD pic.twitter.com/YRFjBeZg0S — Will Bayley MBE (@WillBayleytt) September 1, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics: Great Britain battle through to wheelchair basketball semi-finals

Wednesday 1 September 2021 14:30 , Jamie Braidwood

ParalympicsGB wheelchair basketball player-coach Gaz Choudhry was relieved to see his side prevail in their “toughest game” as they fought back to defeat Canada and reach the semi-finals.

Great Britain trailed at half time and into the third quarter but produced a strong comeback to claim a 66-52 victory, fuelled by Choudhry’s 21 points.

“It was a do-or-die game, it is the toughest game to play but we knew it was a 40-minute game and we prepared, everyone performed amazingly and we came through,” he said.

“I don’t know what it is, we seem to play our best when we have our backs against the wall and I am not sure why.

“If I could bottle that up when we are down big, we would have it from the start but we knew it would be a grind, we knew they have Paralympic gold medallists on their team, we know they have the greatest player of all time on their team.

“The quarter-final is way tougher than a final because you know if you are out, you leave empty-handed.”

(Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: Emotional David Smith celebrates boccia gold

Wednesday 1 September 2021 13:59 , Jamie Braidwood

Double Paralympic boccia champion David Smith dedicated the defence of his title to his late grandfather after beating Malaysia’s Chew Wei Lun 4-2 in the individual final.

Smith was 2-0 down after the opening end but fought back to seal his second gold medal in a row in the BC1 category and afterwards explained where his tears had come from when celebrating becoming Great Britain’s most successful boccia player of all time.

“My Grandad passed away when I was about 16 and he never got to see all the things I became afterwards, I just had a weird feeling when I came out on court that he was there somewhere, that’s what the tears were for,” Smith said.

“There are a lot of things going on in my head at the moment, becoming the first BC1 to defend a Paralympic title and becoming the most successful British player of all-time.

“You try not to think about it but it does matter, I do care about stuff like that. This is such a great sport and I just feel we are getting the recognition we deserve here, that makes me feel a bit emotional.

“The standard has been nuts, everyone has been locked indoors for the pandemic and they are coming out here and bashing it out the park.”

(Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s Rebecca Redfern dedicates silver to young son

Wednesday 1 September 2021 13:20 , Jamie Braidwood

Rebecca Redfern said she was motivated by doing her one-year-old son proud as she claimed a silver medal in the women’s 100m breaststroke S13 final.

Redfern was beaten to the wall by Elena Krawzow after the German made a thrilling comeback on the final straight. The 21-year-old, who gave birth to son Patrick last year, was also a silver medallist in Rio five years ago.

“I’m overwhelmed, just really, really happy. I’m excited to go home and see my little boy, just really happy,” she said afterwards.

“I was so nervous that all of that anxious energy just came out in the first 50m. And bringing it home, my body felt like it was shutting off with 10 metres to go and I just tried to really push it.

“I couldn’t have done it without the support I’ve got at home. It’s insane how tough everything has been, but I hope I’ve proved to everyone that you don’t have to stop doing something you love because of something.

“It means so much more. The time away, it has been a long three weeks but I hope I’ve made him proud. He will be able to look back on all of this for so many years and tell all of his friends. I’m so proud to do this for him.”

Rebecca Redfern (L) celebrates her silver medal (Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: Samantha Kinghorn wins bronze in 100m T53 final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 12:49 , Jamie Braidwood

“I can’t believe it, to come fifth in Rio and now to win bronze...” Kinghorn tells Channel 4.

“But the thing is I’m still getting faster and I know one day that I will win gold and I will come first. It’s just learning.

“I think the hardest thing is looking up and not seeing my parents, because they’re the ones I want to see the most. But I’m so chuffed to win a medal.

“I know I’ve got more in me. I know I’ve got a sub-16 in me. I’m 25 years old and a lot of these girls are a lot older than me, a lot more experienced.

“Every year I’ll be stronger and in Paris I’ll hopefully be more mature and faster.”

(Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: Samantha Kinghorn wins bronze in 100m T53 final!

Wednesday 1 September 2021 12:40 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s a first Paralympic medal for Samantha Kinghorn as the 25-year-old claims bronze in the final of the 100m T53.

The Scot finished behind the two Chinese medallists in world champion Fang Gao and Hongzhuan Zhou but was comfortable clear of the rest of the field and almost pipped Zhou to the line.

Kinghorn still has the 400m to contend for in Tokyo.

Tokyo Paralympics: Samantha Kinghorn goes for gold in 100m T53 final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 12:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Great Britain have medal interest coming up at the Olympic Stadium shortly, as Samantha Kinghorn competes in the final of the women’s 100m T53.

The 25-year-old Scot is aiming to win her first Paralympic medal after she finished fourth in the 800m earlier this week and came fifth in the 100m in Rio five years ago.

She is a world champion in the 100m and 200m, however, so could this be the moment she gets over the line in the Paralympic Games?

(Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: GB defeat Spain to reach team table tennis final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 11:52 , Jamie Braidwood

Great Britain fought from one match down to beat Spain 2-1 in the men’s team table tennis semi-finals, with Will Bayley securing his second medal of the Paralympic Games.

After suffering defeat in the opening doubles match, both Bayley and team-mate Paul Karabardak had to win their singles matches against the Spanish pair to advance.

Singles runner-up Bayley secured a swift straight sets victory, leaving Karabardak needing to win to book Great Britain’s place in the final.

And the 35-year-old prevailed in five sets to defeat Spain’s Alvaro Velera, sealing the deciding set 11-9.

Great Britain will now face China in the gold medal match, where they are guaranteed silver at least.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB defeat Canada to advance to wheelchair basketball semi-finals

Wednesday 1 September 2021 11:43 , Jamie Braidwood

A brilliant second-half performance from Great Britain has secured a 66-52 victory over Canada and progress to the last four of the men’s wheelchair basketball tournament.

Player-coach Gaz Choudhry led the way with his leadership and was Great Britain’s top scorer with 21 points, including a clutch three-pointer in the fourth, but he was helped out by big second halves from Gregg Warburton and Lee Manning, who finished on 16 and 17 points respectively.

This is GB’s seventh consecutive semi-final appearance in the Paralympics and they will face either Australia or Japan in the semi-finals.

(Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: GB vs Canada in men’s wheelchair basketball QF

Wednesday 1 September 2021 11:30 , Jamie Braidwood

After a strong third quarter, Great Britain have surged into the lead in their battle with Canada in the quarter-finals of the men’s wheelchair basketball tournament.

GB were down by as many as six points in the third quarter but have clawed their way back and now lead by six points with six minutes to go.

Choudhry has been helped by big second halves from Gregg Warburton and Lee Manning, with the team now in a commanding position heading into the closing stages.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s Rebecca Redfern wins silver in 100m breaststroke SB13!

Wednesday 1 September 2021 11:23 , Jamie Braidwood

Rebecca Redfern has won silver in the women’s 100m breaststroke SB13 final, matching her result from Rio five years ago.

The 21-year-old put in a brilliant effort and was leading down the stretch but was caught by Germany’s Elena Krawzow with metres to go.

Tokyo Paralympics: David Smith reacts after winning boccia gold

Wednesday 1 September 2021 11:01 , Jamie Braidwood

“My Twitter and Instagram have been buzzing like crazy,” David Smith tells Channel 4.

“We’ve had the live exposure this week [on TV] which has totally changed it. I think being able to see how it’s played, there have been some quality matches this week from players across the categories, and it just encourages people to take up the sport.

“We do sometimes struggle with participation and it would be good to get a few more players coming through. I hope this inspires people to give it a go.”

(Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: GB vs Canada in men’s wheelchair basketball QF

Wednesday 1 September 2021 10:52 , Jamie Braidwood

It’s half time in the men’s wheelchair basketball quarter-finals and Great Britain are trailing Canada 26-30 at the halfway stage.

Gaz Choudhry has led the way for Great Britain with 12 points at 46 per cent shooting, while Canada’s Patrick Anderson has dominated on the inside on his way to racking up 14 points, as well as nine rebounds.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB suffer opening loss to Spain in table tennis semi-final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 10:31 , Jamie Braidwood

Great Britain’s pair of Will Bayley and Paul Karabardak have lost their opening match of the men’s team table tennis semi-finals against Spain.

Bayley and Karabardak lost an enthralling final set 17-15 to the Spanish pair, who claimed the opening match 3-2.

Bayley and Karabardak will now both have to win their singles matches if GB are to advance to the final.

(Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: GB vs Canada in men’s wheelchair basketball QF

Wednesday 1 September 2021 10:23 , Jamie Braidwood

ParalympicsGB are underway against Canada in the quarter-finals of the men’s wheelchair basketball tournament.

Great Britain have been on an impressive run in the completion so far, finishing the group phase top of Group B after securing impressive victories over Australia and the United States.

Canada finished fourth in Group A but it’s been a close start to the contest, with GB holding a narrow 10-8 lead midway through the opening quarter.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s David Smith wins gold in boccia final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 09:59 , Jamie Braidwood

David Smith is now the most successful British boccia player of all time.

As well as his double gold medal success in the individual BC1, the 32-year-old is also a champion in the team event from Beijing 2008.

He also won silver and bronze medals in London 2012.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s David Smith wins gold in boccia final!

Wednesday 1 September 2021 09:45 , Jamie Braidwood

He’s done it! David Smith has become a double Paralympic champion!

The Briton made a brilliant start to the final end, getting two balls close to the jack, and Wei Lun was unable to respond.

The match was called midway through the fourth with Smith holding an unassailable 4-2 lead.

There are tears of joy for the 32-year-old as the achievement sinks in.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s David Smith goes for gold in boccia final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 09:41 , Jamie Braidwood

An excellent third end from David Smith has seen the defending champion pull level at 2-2 in the final.

Smith took on a number of bold shots but was rewarded as he prevented Wei Lun from scoring for the second end in a row.

It’s all square heading into the final end.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s David Smith goes for gold in boccia final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 09:26 , Jamie Braidwood

Smith does indeed get onto the scoreboard with a shot that sneaks around the back of the jack.

The Briton took the second end 1-0 and now trails 2-1 in the final at the halfway stage.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s David Smith goes for gold in boccia final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 09:24 , Jamie Braidwood

Wei Lun has taken a 2-0 lead over Smith after the first end of the men’s boccia BC1 final, and the Malaysian has the jack protected.

Smith will need to break Lun’s defence apart if he is to get onto the scoreboard.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s David Smith goes for gold in boccia final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 09:13 , Jamie Braidwood

The men’s boccia BC1 final is underway, and Malaysia’s Wei Lun has the slight advantage at this early stage, midway through the opening end.

Lun has a number of opportunities now to clear Smith’s balls and rack up a big opening score.

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s David Smith goes for gold in boccia final

Wednesday 1 September 2021 08:52 , Jamie Braidwood

David Smith has the opportunity to win ParalympicsGB their first gold medal of the day in Tokyo when he takes on Malaysia’s Chew Wei Lun in the final of the men’s boccia BC1.

Smith is the defending Paralympic and world champion in the BC1 category. The 32-year-old gets underway in the gold medal match shortly.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Tokyo Paralympics: GB’s Reid, Hewett advance in wheelchair tennis singles

Wednesday 1 September 2021 08:42 , Jamie Braidwood

Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett have both advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s wheelchair tennis singles in Tokyo.

Defending champion Reid was taken to three sets by Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez but prevailed 7-5 3-6 6-1.

Hewett, meanwhile, defeated France’s Nicolas Piefer 6-3 6-4 to advance to the last four, where he hopes to go one step better than his silver medal in Rio.

Both players are in the final of the men’s doubles event, where the pair are the number one seeds.

Gordon Reid in action against Argentina’s Gustavo Fernandez (Getty Images)

Malaysian shot putter disqualified after winning gold medal

Wednesday 1 September 2021 07:59 , Jack Rathborn

Malaysian shot putter Muhammad Ziyad Zolkefli appeared to have won gold in the shot put in the F20 class. But after the victory on Tuesday, he was disqualified because he had shown up late for the competition.International Paralympic Committee spokesman Craig Spence said Zolkefli and two others — who did not reach the podium — were allowed to compete under protest after they failed to appear on time for the event.

“They were late, they may have had a logical reason for being late, and therefore we allowed them to compete and look at the facts of the matter afterward,” Spence said.

A statement from World Para Athletics, which governs track and field for Para sports, said a referee had determined after the event that “there was no justifiable reason for the athletes’ failure to report” on time. It said an appeal was also turned down.

The disqualification bumped Maksym Koval of Ukraine up to gold, and Ukraine teammate Oleksandr Yarovyi took silver. Bronze went to Efstratios Nikolaidis of Greece.

Spence said the disqualification was met with anger on social media. He described it as “very abusive.” Much of it targeted the Ukrainians.

“We are now seeing comments on all our social media posts that have nothing to do with the men’s shot put F20 event,” Spence said. He said the Ukrainian Paralympic Committee “was getting a lot of abuse from Malaysians. I’m sorry. Rules are rules,” Spence said. “The decision was taken. It wasn’t the Ukrainians fault that the Malaysian was late.”

Spence said the three had arrived three minutes late. He said he did not see this as a harsh penalty. “Others get there five minutes early,” he said.

Spence said an excuse given was that the Malaysian and the two others said they “didn’t hear the announcement or it was in a language” they did not understand.

Paralympics 2020 Day 8 still to come

Wednesday 1 September 2021 07:40 , Jack Rathborn

ParalympicsGB still has some key events to come on day eight, with the men’s wheelchair basketball team taking on Canada in the quarter-finals at 10:15am.

Paralympic gold is the title they want to compliment their European and world titles.

While swimmer Becky Redfern, just 14 months on from the birth of son Patrick, qualified second-fastest for SB13 100m breaststroke final at 11:09am.

Look out for Sammi Kinghorn too, the 2017 world champion is out for a medal in sight in the T53 100m at 12:37pm.

Paralympics 2020 Day 8 catch-up

Wednesday 1 September 2021 07:27 , Jack Rathborn

It's been a tremendous day for ParalympicsGB with Gordon Reid advancing to the final four in the wheelchair tennis after a hard-fought, three-set win over Argentina's Gustavo Fernandez.

Elsewhere, there was bronze for Victoria Rumary in the women's W1 event, while another bronze was added to the tally through Ross Wilson, Aaron McKibbin and Billy Shilton as the class 8 team in table tennis, falling to China in the semi-finals.

