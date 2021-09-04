Tokyo Paralympics LIVE: GB take wheelchair tennis doubles silver after Hannah Cockroft claims seventh title

Graeme Massie and Alex Pattle
Great Britain have made a strong start to day 11 of the Tokyo Paralympics, winning more para-canoeing gold through Laura Sugar in the KL3 event and Charlotte Henshaw in the KL2, with Emma Wiggs taking silver following her own title on day 10. Stuart Wood won bronze in the 200m VL3 para-canoeing event.

Meanwhile, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker came up short in their quest for wheelchair tennis doubles gold against the Netherlands, losing their final after Hannah Cockroft triumphed in the T34 800m for her seventh Paralympic title. Kare Adenegan won silver behind Cockroft.

Elsewhere, Dan Bethell – who will compete in the badminton SL3 singles final – is guaranteed a medal for Great Britain. Aled Sion Davies is going for a third Paralympic gold in the F63 shot put, and Kadeena Cox and Ali Smith take part in the T38 400m final.

On day 10, GB won three gold medals and passed the 100-medal mark in Tokyo. Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett came agonisingly close to winning their first Paralympics gold medal in the wheelchair tennis doubles but were defeated by France 7-5, 0-6, 7-6 (7-3) in a thrilling final.

Owen Miller won a surprise gold in the men’s 1500m T20 on his Paralympics debut, then further success in the Olympic Stadium as Jonathan Broom-Edwards won gold in the men’s high jump T64 and Hannah Taunton claimed bronze in the women’s 1500m T20 in wet conditions in Tokyo. Elsewhere, Wiggs won ParalympicsGB’s first gold in the VL2 discipline of para-canoe, while teammate Jeanette Chippington claimed bronze in the same event. There was then more heartbreak for GB men’s wheelchair basketball team as Japan progressed to the gold medal match thanks to a 79-68 win.

Follow all the latest updates from Tokyo:

Tokyo Paralympics: Day 11

  • Laura Sugar and Charlotte Henshaw win para-canoe golds

  • Hannah Cockroft secures seventh Paralympics title in T34 800m

  • Two silvers and one bronze across canoeing and athletics

  • GB lose wheelchair tennis doubles final to Netherlands

Tokyo Paralympics: Skinner, Cockroft and the gradients of ‘gutted’...

09:52 , Alex Pattle

Zak Skinner and Hannah Cockroft were both ‘absolutely gutted’, though for very different reasons.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft had just won her seventh Paralympic title by almost 11 seconds, missing her own world record by a fraction. Skinner was short of a long jump bronze by just two centimetres.

There are many gradients of gutted at these Tokyo Games and it wasn’t hard to know who to feel more sorry for.

Full story from Tokyo:

Zak Skinner, Hannah Cockroft and the gradients of ‘gutted’ at the Tokyo Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Hewett and Reid go from partners to rivals

09:37 , Alex Pattle

Next up, Team GB wheelchair tennis partners Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid go head-to-head for singles bronze.

The pair lost their doubles final to miss out on gold this week, but one of them will add another medal to their collection here.

Tokyo Paralympics: Seventh heaven for Cockroft

09:12 , Alex Pattle

Wheelchair racing star Hannah Cockroft shrugged off a freak injury to smash her own Paralympic record as she cruised to the seventh gold of her glittering career in rain-soaked Tokyo.

The 29-year-old suffered a nasty cut after catching her right hand in her chair less than an hour before dominantly defending her T34 800m crown in testing conditions at the Olympic Stadium.

She sported strapping on the wound, which was also covered by custom-made 3D printed gloves – manufactured by her GB teammate Richard Chiassaro – to provide additional grip in the wet weather.

Yorkshire-born Cockroft feared doctors may recommend a withdrawal but doggedly battled on and insisted she would have been on the start line “even if my hand’s fallen off”.

Full story here:

Hannah Cockroft overcomes freak hand injury to cruise to seventh Paralympic gold

Tokyo Paralympics: Silver for GB in wheelchair doubles tennis

09:02 , Alex Pattle

Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker have been handily beaten 6-0 6-1 by the Netherlands in their wheelchair tennis doubles final, but it’s another medal for GB in any case – silver this time around.

Tokyo Paralympics: Henshaw pips Wiggs to KL2 kayak gold

08:58 , Alex Pattle

World canoeing champion Charlotte Henshaw completed a full set of Paralympic medals after winning the battle of the Brits by powering to glory ahead of defending title holder Emma Wiggs in Tokyo.

The 34-year-old former swimmer added KL2 kayak gold to SB6 breaststroke silver and bronze – claimed in London and Rio respectively – on another magnificent morning for Great Britain at Sea Forest Waterway.

Ex-sprinter Laura Sugar also claimed gold on Saturday, winning the women’s KL3 competition, while there was VL3 bronze for Stuart Wood in the men’s events.

Mansfield-born Henshaw has taken the sport by storm since switching from the pool in early 2017 and continued her remarkable progress by completing the 200m straight line in a personal best time of 50.760 seconds.

Teammate Wiggs was just 0.649secs off the pace as her Rio crown passed into the hands of her compatriot.

Full story here:

Charlotte Henshaw eclipses Emma Wiggs for KL2 kayak gold at Paralympics

Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair tennis doubles final

08:52 , Alex Pattle

Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker are now 5-1 down in the second set against the Netherlands, serving to stay in the match!

Tokyo Paralympics: Wheelchair tennis doubles final

08:35 , Alex Pattle

Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker endured a terrible start to their wheelchair tennis doubles final, losing the first set 6-0 to the Netherlands.

They’ve just held serve at the start of the second set for 1-0, however. Can they build upon this?

Tokyo Paralympics: Welcome to Day 11

08:29 , Alex Pattle

Welcome to our coverage of Day 11 at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Great Britain have made a strong start to the day, winning more para-canoeing gold through Laura Sugar in the KL3 event and Charlotte Henshaw in the KL2, with Emma Wiggs taking silver following her own title on day 10. Stuart Wood won bronze in the 200m VL3 para-canoeing event.

Meanwhile, Jordanne Whiley and Lucy Shuker are going for wheelchair tennis doubles gold against the Netherlands, after Hannah Cockroft triumphed in the T34 800m for her seventh Paralympic title. Kare Adenegan won silver behind Cockroft.

Elsewhere, Dan Bethell – who will compete in the badminton SL3 singles final – is guaranteed a medal for Great Britain. Aled Sion Davies is going for a third Paralympic gold in the F63 shot put, and Kadeena Cox and Ali Smith take part in the T38 400m final.

