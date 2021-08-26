Tokyo Paralympics athlete hospitalised with ‘non-severe’ Covid-19 as officials fear village outbreak

A visitor wearing a protective face mask poses for a photograph next to the monument of Paralympic symbol 'The three Agitos' in Tokyo (REUTERS)

An athlete in the Tokyo Paralympic Games has been hospitalised with non-severe symptoms of Covid-19, it was revealed on Thursday.

It is the first hospitalisation of the Games, which opened on Tuesday.

The development was reported by Kyodo News, citing the organising committee. The athlete has not been identified but is not a member of the Japanese team.

Meanwhile it was confirmed that two more athletes have tested positive for Covid-19 in the Paralympic village. Officials are awaiting information to confirm if a cluster of infection has broken out, after a first case was discovered on Tuesday.

ParalympicsGB has announced a member of their coaching staff, part of the wheelchair tennis team, has the virus and is in isolation.

Five positive cases have now been identified within the village, where athletes, coaching and support staff are meant to be in a Covid-secure bubble.

Meanwhile, Japan suspended use of about 1.63 million doses of Moderna vaccine on Thursday after contamination was found in unused vials, raising concern of a supply shortage as the country tries to accelerate vaccinations amid a COVID-19 surge.

The health ministry said contamination was reported from multiple vaccination sites. Some doses might have been administered, but no adverse health effects have been reported so far.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co., a Japanese drugmaker in charge of sales and distribution of the vaccine in Japan, said it decided to suspend use of doses manufactured in the same production line as a safety precaution.

It asked Moderna to conduct an emergency investigation and told medical institutions and organisers to stop using the vaccine produced in Spain and shared the production numbers that may be affected.

The Moderna vaccine problem came just as Japan struggles with surging infections, with daily new cases hitting new highs in many parts of the country and severely straining the health care system.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters the government and Takeda are discussing ways to minimize the impact on Japan's vaccination progress.

"We will do utmost in order to avoid any impact on vaccination progress, especially at worksites and large-scale centres," Mr Kato said.

About 43 per cent of the Japanese population have been fully vaccinated, with daily doses of about 1 million.

