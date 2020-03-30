Tokyo Olympics moved to July 23-Aug. 8 in 2021 due to coronavirus

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will not take place in 2020. Tokyo organizers made the move official Monday, moving the event to July 23, 2021. The Olympics will run through Aug. 8.

The move was made in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The 2020 Tokyo Olympics were originally supposed to begin July 24, 2020.

IOC, IPC, Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee and Tokyo Metropolitan Government announce new dates for the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020 https://t.co/QITtT5dcl8 pic.twitter.com/DHi4u74ZXa — Olympics (@Olympics) March 30, 2020

The new date — which was rumored for a few days — is set nearly a year after the original start date. The Paralympics was also moved back, and will begin Aug. 24, 2021, and run through Sept. 5.

This post will be updated.