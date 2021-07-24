Tokyo Olympics TV schedule: USWNT looks to bounce back on 1st full day of action
With the opening ceremony in the books, the Tokyo Olympics are finally focused on the action on the field, the court and in the pool. And there's plenty of it.
Tennis, 3x3 basketball, swimming, gymnastics, beach volleyball, archery and the debut of skateboarding are among the many sports kicking off Olympic competition Saturday in the first full slate of action after the opening ceremony.
Meanwhile, the U.S. women's national soccer team looks to bounce back from a stunning opening game loss to Sweden with a group play game against New Zealand at Saitama Stadium (7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN). The U.S. women will look to avoid a second straight loss after winning their previous 44 games in international competition.
NBC will carry much of Saturday's action across its networks including NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and streaming service Peacock. Some of it, you can watch live. Some will be on delay thanks to the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the U.S. Eastern time zone.
If you're looking beyond Saturday's slate, check out our complete viewer's guide or the full, detailed NBC Olympics TV listings.
NBC
9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (Live)
10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Archery – Mixed Team Final
Cycling – Men’s Road Race
2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Swimming – Qualifying Heats
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)
Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition
Swimming Finals (Live)
Men’s 400m Individual Medley
Men’s 400m Freestyle
Women’s 400m Individual Medley
Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying
11:30 p.m.- 2a.m. Sunday
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (Live)
Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina
USA Network
2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.
Cycling – Men’s Road Race (Live)
Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages
Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)
3×3 Basketball (Live)
10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain
Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals
Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle
Weightlifting – Women’s Final
Boxing – Elimination Rounds
Judo – Finals
Taekwondo – Finals
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (Live)
3×3 Basketball (Live)
Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round
Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (Live)
Cycling – Women’s Round Race (Live)
CNBC
8 p.m. – 1 a.m.
3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (Live)
Rowing – Qualifying Heats
Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal
1 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (Live)
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (Live)
Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (Live)
Archery – Mixed Team Final (Live)
3×3 Basketball
Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (Live)
Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina
7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (Live)
9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil
Table Tennis – Elimination Round
Equestrian – Dressage
Badminton – Qualifying Round
Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
8 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan
Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France
Softball – U.S. vs. Australia
Olympic Channel
2 a.m. – 7 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
7 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Tennis
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Tennis (LIVE)
Men’s Singles, First Round
Women’s Singles, First Round
Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round
Peacock
6 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (Live)
Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (Live)
