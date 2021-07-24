Tokyo Olympics TV schedule: USWNT looks to bounce back on 1st full day of action

With the opening ceremony in the books, the Tokyo Olympics are finally focused on the action on the field, the court and in the pool. And there's plenty of it.

Tennis, 3x3 basketball, swimming, gymnastics, beach volleyball, archery and the debut of skateboarding are among the many sports kicking off Olympic competition Saturday in the first full slate of action after the opening ceremony.

Meanwhile, the U.S. women's national soccer team looks to bounce back from a stunning opening game loss to Sweden with a group play game against New Zealand at Saitama Stadium (7:30 a.m. ET, NBCSN). The U.S. women will look to avoid a second straight loss after winning their previous 44 games in international competition.

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women's national soccer look to bounce back from a stunning opening-game loss during the first full slate of Olympics action in Tokyo.(Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

NBC will carry much of Saturday's action across its networks including NBC, USA Network, CNBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel and streaming service Peacock. Some of it, you can watch live. Some will be on delay thanks to the 13-hour time difference between Tokyo and the U.S. Eastern time zone.

If you're looking beyond Saturday's slate, check out our complete viewer's guide or the full, detailed NBC Olympics TV listings.

All times (ET) and listings courtesy of NBC Sports

NBC

9 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (Live)

10:45 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Archery – Mixed Team Final

Cycling – Men’s Road Race

2:45 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Swimming – Qualifying Heats

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)

Gymnastics – Men’s Team Competition

Swimming Finals (Live)

Men’s 400m Individual Medley

Men’s 400m Freestyle

Women’s 400m Individual Medley

Women’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying

11:30 p.m.- 2a.m. Sunday

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (Live)

Women’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. Argentina

USA Network

2 a.m. – 9:50 a.m.

Cycling – Men’s Road Race (Live)

Beach Volleyball – Women’s Qualifying Round (Live)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats and Repechages

Swimming – Qualifying Heats (Live)

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round (Live)

3×3 Basketball (Live)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo – China vs. Russian Olympic Committee

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Germany vs. Spain

Fencing – Men’s Sabre & Women’s Epee Finals

Shooting – Women’s Air Rifle

Weightlifting – Women’s Final

Boxing – Elimination Rounds

Judo – Finals

Taekwondo – Finals

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Qualifying (Live)

3×3 Basketball (Live)

Archery – Women’s Team Elimination Round

Skateboarding – Men’s Street Final (Live)

Cycling – Women’s Round Race (Live)

CNBC

8 p.m. – 1 a.m.

3×3 U.S. Women’s Basketball Qualifying Round

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia (Live)

Rowing – Qualifying Heats

Table Tennis – Mixed Doubles Quarterfinal

1 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (Live)

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan (Live)

Softball – U.S. vs. Mexico (Live)

Archery – Mixed Team Final (Live)

3×3 Basketball

Women’s Soccer – Sweden vs. Australia (Live)

Men’s Handball – France vs. Argentina

7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Soccer – U.S. vs. New Zealand (Live)

9:30 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Soccer – Netherlands vs. Brazil

Table Tennis – Elimination Round

Equestrian – Dressage

Badminton – Qualifying Round

Men’s Handball – Denmark vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

8 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo – U.S. vs. Japan

Beach Volleyball – Men’s Qualifying Round

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France

Softball – U.S. vs. Australia

Olympic Channel

2 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

7 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Tennis

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Tennis (LIVE)

Men’s Singles, First Round

Women’s Singles, First Round

Men’s and Women’s Doubles, First Round

Peacock

6 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Gymnastics Qualifying (Live)

Men’s Volleyball – U.S. vs. France (Live)

