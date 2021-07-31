Tokyo Olympics: Team GB win gold in first-ever triathlon mixed relay

Team GB have won a gold medal in the first-ever triathlon mixed relay at the Olympics.

Jess Learmonth, Jonny Brownlee, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee took part in the four-person event, featuring two men and two women.

It was a decisive victory for Great Britain - finishing with a time of one hour, 23 minutes and 41 seconds.

The US secured silver, finishing 14 seconds later - while France picked up bronze and was 23 seconds behind.

This was Jonny Brownlee's first-ever gold medal after he claimed bronze in London and silver in Rio - and it comes in his final Olympic race.

After an excellent leg from Learmonth, Brownlee managed to break away from his rivals, delivering an advantage of nine seconds.

Taylor-Brown and Yee - who won silver medals in the individual triathlon races - kept up the momentum, and a brilliant swim from Taylor-Brown helped extend this advantage to 23 seconds.

Each of the four competitors had to complete a gruelling 300m swim, alongside a 6.7km bike ride and a 2,000m run.

One of the biggest challenges for athletes who participate in triathlons is speedily transitioning between each of the three disciplines.

Conditions for Saturday morning's race at Odaiba Marine Park were challenging to say the least as temperatures rose.

Many competitors ended up collapsing on the blue carpet in exhaustion after completing their legs.

Since triathlons were introduced to the Olympics in 2000, Britain has won eight medals - including three golds.

Brownlee said: "The Olympics is complete - it feels absolutely amazing. My third Olympics and I can finally walk away with gold."