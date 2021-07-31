Tokyo Olympics: What you may have missed overnight on Day Eight as Team GB win mixed gold medals

(AFP via Getty Images)

It is day eight of the Tokyo Olympic Games and once again there is news of gold for Team GB to start the morning.

There is plenty of action to come later on, including Dina Asher-Smith chasing a medal in the women’s 100m, but here’s what you’ve missed overnight…

History in the pool for mixed relay

There was yet more glory for Great Britain in the swimming pool this morning as Kathleen Dawson, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Anna Hopkin took gold in the first ever Olympic mixed medley relay.

The quartet delivered Britain’s fourth gold medal of these Games in the pool which, along with two silvers and a bronze, matches their record haul of London 1908.

Brownlee completes set with triathlon relay

The swimmers weren’t the only mixed relay team to stand on the top step of the podium as Britain’s triathletes took gold on Tokyo Bay.

Individual silver medalists Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee won their second medals of the Games, alongside Jessica Learmonth and Jonny Brownlee, who completed his set of medals after individual bronze in London and silver in Rio.

US stars strike gold in pool

Earlier in the morning, America’s Caeleb Dressel had landed his third gold medal of the Games by breaking his own world record on the way to victory in the final of the men’s 100m butterfly.

Teammate Katie Ledecky won her seventh Olympic title by completing a hat-trick of wins in the women’s 800m freestyle. Aussie sensation Ariarne Titmus took silver as both women left the Games with four medals.

Sevens medal match to come

Great Britain’s rugby sevens women will play for a bronze medal later on after being beaten by France in their semi-final.

They will take on Fiji, who lost to favourites New Zealand in the other semi-final.

