Tokyo Olympics Day Two schedule, highlights, Brits in action, UK start time, how to watch, TV channel and more

Team GB are searching for their first medals at the Tokyo Olympics as we head into the second day of action.

That is also the case for usual medal table-toppers Team USA, who failed to win gold, silver or bronze on the opening day of a Summer Games for the first time since Munich 1972.

Surely that will all change on Sunday?

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Day Two at the Games...

Day Two highlights

Jade Jones could deliver Great Britain’s first gold medal in Tokyo when she competes in the women’s taekwondo -57kg competition on Sunday.

Jones is hoping to become the first taekwondo fighter ever to earn three Olympic golds and also become the first British female athlete to claim gold at three consecutive Games.

Defending men’s world champion Bradly Sinden also has designs on becoming Britain’s first men’s gold medallist in taekwondo as he competes in the men’s -68kg competition.

There are plenty of other Team GB stars to watch in the pool on Day Two, with Adam Peaty competing in the men’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals and Max Litchfield into the final of the men’s 400m individual medley.

(Getty Images for British Olympic)

The boxing competition also starts on Day Two, with former footballer and 2019 world champion Lauren Price competing in the women’s middleweight division.

Team GB’s women’s hockey team begin the defence of their Rio 2016 title against Germany in their opening Pool A encounter, while in the rowing Britain’s men’s eights - including flag-bearer Moe Sbihi - are in action at the Sea Forest Waterway.

There are also no shortage of global superstars to watch on Sunday, with USA gymnastics great Simone Biles taking to the floor for the first time and Naomi Osaka - who lit the Olympic torch in Friday’s opening ceremony - getting her women’s tennis singles campaign underway against Zheng Saisai of China.

(Getty Images)

Speaking of tennis, Andy Murray - fresh from his impressive opening doubles win with Joe Salisbury - is also in singles action against Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada.

Story continues

Day Two also sees the Olympic debuts of both surfing and skateboarding.

Which medals are up for grabs?

Archery (women’s team)

Cycling (women’s road race)

Diving (women’s 3m synchro)

Fencing (women’s foil, men’s epee)

Judo (women’s -52kg, men’s -66kg)

Shooting (women’s 10m air pistol, men’s 10m air rifle)

Skateboarding (men’s street)

Swimming (men’s 400m medley, men’s 400m free, women’s 400m medley, women’s 4x100 free relay)

Taekwondo (women’s -57kg, men’s -68kg)

Weightlifting (men’s 61kg, men’s 67kg)

Day Two schedule

Five must-watch events (all times BST):

01:30: Women’s hockey, Team GB vs Germany

From 02:00: Women’s artistic gymnastics, qualification

03:00: Women’s tennis, Naomi Osaka vs Zheng Saisai

03:33: Men’s swimming, 100m breaststroke semi-finals

05:00-09:30: Women’s cycling road race

How to watch Day Two

TV channel: BBC will be broadcasting the best of the action live for free on terrestrial TV, with coverage running from midnight on Sunday.

Eurosport also have the rights to the Games in the UK, with live coverage beginning at 12:50am on Sunday morning.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers can stream the action live via the BBC iPlayer. Eurosport subscribers can stream the events via Eurosport Player.

You can also follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated Olympics blog.

Read More

Tokyo Olympics 2021 medal table and count: First golds awarded; Team GB prediction, how it works and odds

Adam Peaty coasts into semi-finals of the men’s 100metres breaststroke at Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic leads calls for tennis matches at Tokyo Olympics to be played later in day due to extreme heat

Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury thrash second seeds in Olympics doubles opener

Tokyo Olympics Road Race: Richard Carapaz wins gold as GB riders miss out