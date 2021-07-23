Tokyo Olympics Day One schedule, highlights, Brits in action, UK start time, how to watch, TV channel and more

Adam Peaty begins the defence of his men’s 100m breaststroke title (Getty Images)

A year later than planned, the Tokyo Olympics officially opened on Friday when Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic flame in a poignant opening ceremony.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Day One at the Games when more than 20 sports roll into action...

Day One highlights

The biggest draw on Saturday is the men’s cycling road race, when Geraint Thomas has what will probably be his last chance at Olympic glory.

The 2018 Tour de France winner crashed in 2016 in Rio when he looked set for gold and will be hoping the lay that ghost to rest this time.

Britain's four-man team for the wide-open race comprises Thomas, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Adam Yates and Simon Yates, while Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar will be in the mix.

Team GB women’s football team are back in action against hosts Japan. After beating Chile 2-0 in their opening match, a win for Britain would all-but secure a place in the knockout stage.

As the tennis tournament begins, Andy Murray starts the defence of his Olympic title against Felix Auger-Aliassime in the men’s singles.

Heather Watson also starts her singles campaign, while Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury plus Jamie Murray and Neil Skupski play in the doubles. Wimbledon champions Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty are also in action.

The swimming starts in the pool, where Olympic and world champion Adam Peaty will begin the defence of his title in the heats of the men's 100m breaststroke alongside his training partner James Wilby, who is another medal bet.

Britain will be action in the men’s 4x100m individual medley heats, led by Max Litchfield who swum the fifth fastest time in the world at the British trials. There is also the women’s 4x100m individual medley heats.

It's men's qualification day in artistic gymnastics. Britain's men are led by double Rio gold medallist Max Whitlock.

Elsewhere, Team GB's men's hockey players begin their Olympic campaign against South Africa.

The first gold medal of the Games will likely arrive in shooting with the final of the women’s 10m air rifle. Seonaid McIntosh could be in the mix for a medal.

Three-a-side basketball, played on a court with one hoop, makes its Olympic debut. Latvia and Serbia are among the favourites in the men's tournament.

Which medals are up for grabs?

Archery (mixed team)

Cycling (men's road race)

Fencing (women's epee, men's sabre)

Judo (women's -48kg, men's -60kg)

Shooting (women's 10m air rifle, men's 10m air pistol)

Taekwondo (women's -49kg, men's -58kg)

Weightlifting (women's -49kg)

Day One schedule

Five must-watch events:

0300-1015: Cycling, men’s road race

1100-1330 Swimming, men’s 100m breastroke heats, men’s 4x100m individual medley heats, women’s 4x100m individual medley heats

1130: Women’s football, Japan vs Great Britain

Team GB women’s football team beat Chile 2-0 in their opening match (Getty Images)

1030-1415: Men’s hockey: Great Britain vs South Africa

03:00-12:00: Tennis, singles and doubles first round

How to watch Day One

TV channel: BBC will be broadcasting the best of the action live for free on terrestrial TV, with coverage running from 12.10am to 5.40pm.

Eurosport also have the right to the Games in the UK, with live coverage starting at 12.20am running throughout the day.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers can stream the action live via the BBC iPlayer. Eurosport subscribers can stream the events via Eurosport Player.

You can also follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s blog...

