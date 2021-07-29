Tokyo Games, Day 6 Live: Boxer Satish, PV Sindhu and men's hockey team storm into quarters
India's first super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete in the Olympics, Satish Kumar, eased into the quarterfinals of his debut Games, defeating Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in his opening bout. Reigning world champion PV Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals with a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Olympics badminton competition. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team also stormed into the Olympic Games quarters with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match.
Diksha gets late Olympic call, makes plans to get to Tokyo
India's golf challenge at the Tokyo Olympics got a boost with Diksha Dagar being given a late entry into the women's golf competition beginning August 5. Diksha, who was among the reserves when the list was finalised earlier in the month, was conveyed the news by the International Golf Federation through the Indian Golf Union (IGU).
The IGU has since begun making arrangements for Diksha to reach Tokyo in time for the Games. She will join Aditi Ashok in the team. It is the first Olympic appearance for the left-handed Diksha, while Aditi will be playing her second Olympics.
However, Diksha, who was born with a hearing impairment, will now have the unique honour of having represented India at both the Deaf Olympics in 2017, where she finished second for a silver medal.
BREAKING: Indian archer Atanu Das beats two-time Olympic champion Oh Jin-Hyek of South Korea in a shoot-off to enter pre-quarters of the Tokyo Games.
24 new Games-related COVID-19 cases reported
The Tokyo Olympics organisers on Thursday announced 24 new COVID-19 cases, including three athletes, the highest one-day figures so far. The fresh additions took the total number of Games-related cases to 193.
Out of the 24, six are Games-concerned personnel and 15 are contractors, besides the three athletes. The highest-ever Olympics-related cases came a day after both Japan and Tokyo's COVID-19 infection numbers hit all-time highs of 9,583 and 3,177 respectively.
On Wednesday, 16 Olympics-related cases were reported but none were athletes and none were staying in the Games Village.
The total number of cases in the Games village currently stands at 23. The organisers had said 38,484 people from abroad had entered Japan for the Games till Monday.
Rowers Arjun and Arvind finish 11th in lightweight double sculls
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh ended their Tokyo Games campaign in 11th position in the men's lightweight double sculls event, the best ever result for the country in the Olympics here on Thursday.
The Indian pair clocked 6:29.66 to finish fifth in the Final B, which was not a medal round, and end at 11th overall at the Sea Forest Waterway. Ireland, Germany and Italy won the gold, silver and bronze respectively after the Final A race later in the day.
After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest.
Argentina's lone goal came from a penalty corner conversion by Schuth Casella in the 48th minute.
By virtue of this win, India have consolidated their position in the second spot of Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games, behind Australia.
Argentina are struggling at the fifth spot in the six-team pool and need to beat New Zealand in their final preliminary match on Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.
The top four make the last-eight stage from each group. India will play hosts Japan in their final pool match on Friday.
Superb Sindhu enters quarterfinals
The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, notched up a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.
Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korea's Kim Gaeun.
On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated world No. 34 Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9 21-16 to top Group J.
Sindhu is the lone Indian badminton hope left in the fray after B Sai Praneeth's maiden Olympic campaign ended in agony in the men's competition.
WITH PTI INPUTS