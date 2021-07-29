Tokyo Games, Day 6 Live: Boxer Satish, PV Sindhu and men's hockey team storm into quarters

Sindhu is the lone Indian badminton hope left in the fray after Sai Praneeth's maiden Olympic campaign ended in agony in the men's competition. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

India's first super heavyweight (+91kg) boxer to compete in the Olympics, Satish Kumar, eased into the quarterfinals of his debut Games, defeating Jamaica's Ricardo Brown in his opening bout. Reigning world champion PV Sindhu sailed into the women's singles quarterfinals with a straight-game triumph over Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt in the Olympics badminton competition. Meanwhile, the Indian men's hockey team also stormed into the Olympic Games quarters with a comprehensive 3-1 victory over defending champions Argentina in its penultimate pool match.

After goalless first two quarters, India broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute through Varun Kumar before Vivek Sagar Prasad (58th) and Harmanpreet Singh (59th) struck in the closing minutes of the match to seal the contest.

Argentina's lone goal came from a penalty corner conversion by Schuth Casella in the 48th minute.

By virtue of this win, India have consolidated their position in the second spot of Pool A with three wins and one loss out of four games, behind Australia.

Argentina are struggling at the fifth spot in the six-team pool and need to beat New Zealand in their final preliminary match on Friday to stay in the hunt for a quarterfinal berth.

The top four make the last-eight stage from each group. India will play hosts Japan in their final pool match on Friday.

Superb Sindhu enters quarterfinals

The 26-year-old Indian, who won a silver in the 2016 Rio Olympics, notched up a 21-15 21-13 win over 13th seed Blichfeldt in a 41-minute match.

Sindhu will next face the winner of the match between Akane Yamaguchi of Japan and Korea's Kim Gaeun.

On Wednesday, Sindhu had defeated world No. 34 Hong Kong's NY Cheung 21-9 21-16 to top Group J.

Sindhu is the lone Indian badminton hope left in the fray after B Sai Praneeth's maiden Olympic campaign ended in agony in the men's competition.

