Tokyo Olympics 2021 medal table and count: First golds awarded; Team GB prediction, how it works and odds

USA recorded their first medal of the Tokyo Olympics on day two, after blanking on day one for the first time in half a century.

Chase Kalisz and Jay Litherland claimed gold and silver in the men's 400m individual medley, with Australia getting on the board with a bronze for Brendon Smith.

USA are again expected to enjoy a medal gold rush at the Olympics as the Tokyo Games begin.

Forecasters Gracenote expect the United States to finish above the Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) with China finishing in the top three.

Team GB, who finished a remarkable second in the standings in Rio, would this year deem another top-five spot - their fourth on the trot - a success.

Despite the pandemic, Team GB sent 376 athletes to Tokyo - the most of any overseas Games, as they target over 50 medals.

How the medal table works

The medal table is ranked by gold medals, not overall medal count.

Silver and then bronze medals are used as tiebreakers if two countries share the same gold count. Then alphabetical order comes into play.

Here’s how the medal table looks...

Most medal odds

USA: 1/40

China: 17/2

Russian Olympic Committee: 18/1

Japan: 25/1

Great Britain: 40/1

Australia: 90/1

