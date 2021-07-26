Tokyo Olympics 2021: Every Team GB medal winner so far as Adam Peaty claims first gold

Great Britain has become accustomed to Olympic success.

In Rio in 2016, Team GB won 67 medals - 27 of them gold - to finish in second place in the medal table behind the United States and ahead of China.

That record haul was two more medals than they managed at London 2012, which followed on from 51 medals won by British athletes in Beijing in 2008.

UK Sport, the body which funds the Olympic programme through National Lottery funding, has said in the build-up to the Games that there is likely to be a dip of sorts in Tokyo and has set a broad target range of between 45 and 70 medals.

Reaching the heights of five years ago looks unlikely but Team GB have still arrived in Japan with plenty of leading medal contenders.

After no medals on day one, GB got off the mark two on Sunday, with judoka Chelsie Giles claiming bronze following her win over Switzerland's Fabienne Kocher and Bradly Sinden having to settle for taekwondo silver following a dramatic final defeat by Uzbekistan's Ulugbek Rashitov.

Here is a full list of medals won for Britain in Tokyo so far...

Adam Peaty (gold) - men’s 100m breaststroke

Alex Yee (silver) - men’s triathlon

Bradly Sinden (silver) - men’s -68kg taekwondo

Chelsie Giles (bronze) - women’s -52kg judo

Read More

Adam Peaty hopes Team GB’s first gold can inspire gold rush in Tokyo

What you missed at Olympics: Gold for Britain and 13-year-old champion

Adam Peaty wins gold for Team GB in 100m breaststroke