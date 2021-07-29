Tokyo Olympics 2021: Day Seven event schedule, highlights, Team GB in action, UK start time, how to watch, TV channel

Dina Asher-Smith starts her Games in the 100m heats (PA)

The athletics programme begins on what promises to be another action-packed day in Tokyo.

Here’s all you need to know about Day Seven at the Games...

Day Seven highlights

We will get our first look at Dina Asher-Smith, the sprinter who is hoping to do what no British woman has done before and win Olympic gold over 100m or 200m.

Asher-Smith starts her Games in the 100m heats early on Friday morning. The 25-year-old from south London faces a battle to beat reigning world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce to gold but she has a knack of delivering when it really matters.

The men’s 10,000m final will take place without Mo Farah after the London and Rio champion failed to hit the British selection time. Mark Scott and Sam Atkin run for Team GB.

The men’s high jump gets underway inside the 68,000-seat Olympic Stadium, which will be empty. The discus also begins with qualifying, alongside the early rounds of the women's 800m and men's 400m hurdles.

Keep an eye out for Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson in the women’s 800m. She is the European indoor 800m champion and has been tipped to break Dame Kelly Holmes’ 1995 national record.

In the pool, Duncan Scott bids to win his third of a possible four medals in the 200m medley final. World champion and Japanese home favourite Daiya Seto is favourite for gold in that event. Luke Greenbank is a medal prospect in the men’s 200m backstroke final.

On the final day of rowing, the British men's eight will bid to defend their gold medal from Rio 2016. Though that will not be easy given they were only third at the 2019 world championships. The US could win a fourth consecutive gold in the women's eight.

Britain won a surprise trampoline silver medal at Rio 2016 when Bryony Page sprang into second place. This year, she is joined by Laura Gallagher in the women’s trampoline final.

The women’s football competition reaches the quarter-final stage, with Great Britain facing Australia.

Such is the competition in Britain in the men’s canoe slalom K1 event that reigning Olympic champion Joe Clarke was left out of the team in favour of Bradley Forbes-Cryans based on performance at the 2019 World Championships. The final is later on Friday.

The first tennis medals to be decided will come in men's doubles, while the men’s singles event reaches the semi-final stage.

And expect more mayhem when the BMX racing medals are given out.

Which medals are up for grabs?

Archery (women's individual)

Athletics (men's 10,000m)

Badminton (mixed doubles)

Canoe slalom (men's K1)

Cycling (women's BMX racing, men's BMX racing)

Fencing (men's team epee)

Judo (women's +78kg, men's +100kg)

Rowing (women's single sculls, men's single sculls, women's eight, men's eight)

Shooting (women's 25m pistol)

Swimming (women's 200m breast, men's 200m back, women's 100m free, men's 200m medley)

Table tennis (men's singles)

Tennis (men's doubles)

Trampoline (women's final)

Day Seven schedule

Five must-watch events (all times BST):

00:45-02:55: Rowing, women’s and men’s eight finals

02:00-04:20: Cycling, men’s and women’s BMX racing finals

02:30-04:10: Swimming, men’s 200m backstroke final

06:00-09:00: Canoe slalom, men’s K1 final

04:00-12:00: Tennis, men’s doubles gold medal match

How to watch Day Seven

TV channel: BBC will be broadcasting the best of the action live for free on terrestrial TV, with coverage running from 23:50pm on Thursday.

Eurosport also have the rights to the Games in the UK, with live coverage beginning at 12.45am.

Live stream: TV licence fee-payers can stream the action live via the BBC iPlayer. Eurosport subscribers can stream the events via Eurosport Player.

Roku users can watch iPlayer using a Roku streaming device or Roku powered TV.

You can also follow all the action LIVE with Standard Sport’s dedicated Olympics blog.

