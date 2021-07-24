Tokyo Olympics Day 1 Review: Canada earns wins in soccer, softball and tennis

The majority of action during these Tokyo Olympics happens as most Canadians are fast asleep. While you were cozy in your bed, however, members of Team Canada were making their push for the podium.

Here's what you missed from Day 1 of the Summer Games, Canada:

Women's Pair Rowing: Caileigh Filmer and Hillary Janssens finish first in Heat 1, advance to semifinals

It was a successful start to the Women's Pair Rowing event for Canadians Filmer and Janssens as the two claimed the top spot in Heat 1, completing the 2,000-metre watercourse in 7:18.34. The time was not only the best in the heat, but it was the fastest from any of the three heats competing.

Men's Pair Rowing: Kai Langerfeld and Conlin McCabe qualify for semifinals

Competing in Heat 3, Langerfeld and McCabe claimed third while finishing 8.58-seconds back of the lead pace set by Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic, who finished in just 6:32.41. The third-place finish for Langerfeld and McCabe still earned them a spot in the semifinals.

Women's Lightweight Double Sculls Rowing: Jill Moffat and Jennifer Casson earn spot in semis

Rowing in Heat 2, Moffat and Casson claimed the second spot, finishing 3.57 seconds back of Netherlands' Ilse Paulis and Marieke Keijser's lead time of 7:07.73. Moffat and Casson's time helped earn the pair a spot in the semifinals.

Softball: Canada dominates Australia with 7-1 victory

Canada's softball team improved to 2-1 with a commanding win over Australia. Left fielder Victoria Hayward led the way at the plate with one hit, two walks, a run scored, and a stolen base. Canada now sits in third place in the group standings.

Women's Tennis: Leylah Fernandez defeats Dayana Yastremska in three sets

Fernandez topped Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in three sets (6-3, 3-6, 6-0) to advance to Round 2 of the tournament where she'll face Czech Republic's Barbora Krejčíková. Krejčíková defeated Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan, who retired due to injury before the first set was complete.

Women's Beach Volleyball: Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes earn straight-sets victory

The 2019 FIVB Beach Volleyball World Champions, Pavan and Humana-Paredes only needed two sets (21-16, 21-14) to defeat Raïsa Schoon and Katja Stam of the Netherlands. The win puts the duo atop Pool A with Anouk Verge-Depre and Joana Heidrich of Switzerland.

Men's Road Race Cycling: Michael Woods just misses the podium in tight race

Michael Woods was one of eight cyclists who finished 1:07 back of Ecuador's Richard Carapaz's lead time of 6:05:26, creating a frenzy of a finish. When it all shook out, Woods claimed fifth place in the 234 kilometre course, narrowly missing the podium and a chance to earn Canada's first medal at the 2020 Olympics.

Women's Soccer: Canada edges out Chile with 2-1 win

Canadian forward Janine Beckie scored both of her team's goals in a winning effort over Chile. The win marked Canada's first victory at the Olympics after the squad earned a draw with Japan in its opening match. Canada will round out its Group E play with undefeated Great Britain, who have not conceded a goal in the tournament yet.

Women's 100m Butterfly: Maggie MacNeil and Katerine Savard qualify for semifinals

Canadians MacNeil and Savard were two of the 16 swimmers who qualified for the semis in the Women's 100m Butterfly at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. MacNeil finished fifth with a time of 56.55 while Savard finished 11th with a time of 57.51.

Women's 4 x 100m Freestyle Relay: Canada finishes third, qualifies semis

Kayla Sanchez, Taylor Ruck, Rebecca Smith, and Penny Oleksiak combined for a total time of 3:33.72 to earn Canada a third-place finish at the qualifier, sending the team into the second round. Canada finished 1.99 behind Australia's lead time of 3:31.73 in the event.

