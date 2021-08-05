Canadian Damian Warner wins Olympic gold in decathlon

London, Ontario's Damian Warner becomes the first Canadian to ever win the Olympic decathlon. (Getty)

Canadian Damian Warner claimed gold in the men's decathlon at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

WELCOME TO THE 9,000 CLUB, DAMIAN WARNER 🇨🇦



Canada’s Damian Warner has won GOLD in the decathlon 🥇



He has surpassed the elusive 9,000 points mark and set a new Olympic record pic.twitter.com/JGEly8b93U — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

Warner finished with 9,018 points, which set a new Olympic record. He becomes the first and only Canadian to win gold in the event since it was introduced to the Games in 1912.

Throughout the competition, Warner earned 1,066 points in the 100m, 1,123 points in long jump, 777 points in shot put, 822 points in high jump, 934 points in the 400m, 1,045 points in the 110m hurdles, 843 points in the discus throw, 880 points in pole vault, 790 points in javelin throw, and 738 points in the 1500m.

"I couldn't ask for anything more"



Damian Warner talks about his incredible performance in Tokyo, the significance of the moment, and feeling the love from back home 🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/iztxrv0SPF — CBC Olympics (@CBCOlympics) August 5, 2021

"So many feelings," Warner said when asked about how he was feeling after winning gold. "Right now, it's kind of the feeling in my legs and my lungs more than anything, but as the time passes, I start to understand the moment and this is just really special. We weren't able to have all our family and friends in the stands but my coach and my physiotherapist were here and it was just awesome to go up and hug them.

"It's moments like that where you dream about and it was really cool to finally experience it and give him a hug, and just thank him for everything he's done. Thank so many people, all the people in London, Ontario, my family, my friends, Jen, little baby Theo, this is for you guys."

France's Kevin Mayer secured silver with a final total of 8,726 and Australia's Ashley Moloney nabbed bronze with 8,649 points. Fellow Canadian Pierce Lepage finished fifth with 8,604 points.

With fans not allowed to be in attendance for these Games, Olympian family watch parties have been happening all throughout Canada. Gathering early in London, Ont., on Thursday morning were Warner's friends and family to watch him make Olympic history.

This marks Warner's second Olympic medal in the decathlon at the Games, as he also secured a bronze at Rio 2016.

