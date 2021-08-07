Tokyo Olympics 2020: Wishes pour in for golfer Aditi Ashok after historic fourth-place finish

Golfer Aditi Ashok came agonisingly close to adding to India's tally at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. She carded a three-under 68 on the fourth and final round for a 15-under score over the four days.

Ashok, ranked 200th in the world, finished two strokes behind gold medallist Nelly Korda in a tense fourth round that was interrupted by rain.

Korda ensured a double for the USA in golf with Xander Schauffele taking the gold in the men's event earlier. There was a playoff for the silver and bronze medals where Japan's Mone Inami bagged second place with the third going to New Zealand's Lydia Ko.

The Bengaluru-based golfer was in silver medal position coming into the final round but her chances were hurt by bogeys on the ninth and 11th holes. She stayed in contention until the final hole with five birdies - on the 5th, 6th, 8th, 13th, and 14th holes - along the way but wasn't able to stand atop the podium.

With her fourth place, Ashok, who had become the first female golfer to represent India at the Olympics in 2016, joined the women's hockey team in coming close to making the podium only to miss out narrowly. On Friday, the women's hockey team were beaten 5-4 by Great Britain in the bronze medal playoff match.

Here are some Twitter reactions:

