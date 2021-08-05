Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'You are a true warrior,' Twitterati applaud Ravi Dahiya after wrestler claims silver in men's freestyle 57 kg final

Indian wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya displayed grit and determination in his gold medal clash against Russian Olympic Committee's Zaur Uguev during the men's freestyle 57 kg final at Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Thursday, but went down fighting, eventually claiming a silver medal.

Uguev was largely the dominant fighter among the two, but Ravi did well to keep himself alive, going down 4-7 in the bout.

Ravi is the fifth Indian wrestler after KD Jadhav, Sushil Kumar, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Sakshi Malik to finish inside the top three at the Games.

Uguev won the first point of the bout following an intense start, pushing Ravi outside the playing arena inside the first two minutes to take a 2-0 lead.

Although Ravi responded well after picking two points, Uguev further made Ravi's life tough by gaining two more points, making the scores 4-2.

The score remained 4-2 after the first round but the Russian once again pushed the Indian out to extend his lead, with the score reading 5-2. While Uguev continued his dominance to go 7-2 up later, Ravi staged a fightback to make it 4-7, but that proved to be very late in the bout.

Ravi may have lost the bout, but he won the hearts of a million Indians. Here are a few reactions to his gritty performance in the final:

Ravi Dahiya has a long way to go!

oh that hurts.....what a fighter ravi kumar dahiya, hold your head up high young man #Olympics #Tokyo2020 #Wrestling - Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) August 5, 2021

Winning the hearts of millions across India!

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, you are Indian hero! You have made India proud by winning Olympic Silver medal !!Hearty Congratulations on the great performance at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/OuthaKWzRI - Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 5, 2021

Some words of encouragement here

You have made the whole country proud, Ravikumar Dahiya. This #Silver is worth its weight in gold #Wrestling #Olympics #Tokyo2020 - ²¦³²¡³²¡ ² - ²£³²¶³ | Dodda Ganesh (@doddaganesha) August 5, 2021

> Ravi did fight till the very end. Chin up!

Haar ke bhi jeetne Wale Ko #Ravikumar kehten hai! Hard luck Ravi but you fought so bravely. We are all proud of you. You will do better definitely. #Olympics - R P Singh ¤°¥¤¦¥¤° ¤ª¥¤°¤¤¤¾¤ª ¤¸¤¿¤¤¹ (@rpsingh) August 5, 2021

Kudos, Ravi Dahiya!

Think of the silver lining Ravi Kumar - Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) August 5, 2021

Brilliant effort Ravi Kumar Dahiya. Congrats on a fantastic silver medal #WRESTLING #Olympics - Viren Rasquinha (@virenrasquinha) August 5, 2021

Congratulations Ravi Kumar dahiya for the silver medal What a phenomenal performance #Tokio2020 #Olympics - Ajay Jayaram (@ajay_289) August 5, 2021

> Ravi did display grit today!

