Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Stupendous performance', India celebrates Mirabai Chanu's silver medal

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, remember the name. The Indian weightlifter opened the medal account for India at the Tokyo Olympics after winning silver in the 49 kg category.

She lifted a combined total of 202 kg " best of 87 kg in snatch and 115 kg in clean and jerk attempt.

China's Hou Zhihui won the gold with a total lift of 210 kg, which became an Olympic record. Her best in snatch attempt was 94 kg and she lifted 116 kg in her final attempt in clean and jerk.

Indonesia's Windy Cantika Aisah took home the bronze.

After Karnam Malleswari's bronze at the Sydney Games, Mirabai Chanu's silver is India's second Olympic medal in weightlifting.

Mirabai was under intense pressure as she was counted as one of the favourites to clinch a medal for her country. The sensational effort certainly exorcised the ghosts of Rio 2016 where she failed to log a single legitimate lift.

