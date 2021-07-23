Tokyo Olympics 2020: Stunning fireworks light up Opening Ceremony as Games finally open after a year's delay

The Olympic Flame is lit during the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony in Tokyo. The delayed Games, which was declared open on Friday, will run till 8 August. AP

The Indian contingent, with boxer MC Mary Kom and hockey captain Manpreet Singh as flag-bearers during the Olympics opening ceremony. AP

A close-up of Indian flag-holders Mary Kom and Manpreet Singh. AP

Athletes from the United States of America during the Olympics opening ceremony. USA are sending their second-largest contingent to the Games with 613 athletes taking part. A total of 648 USA athletes took part in the 1996 Atlanta Games. AP

The hosting Japanese contingent make their appearance during the Olympics opening ceremony. AP

The torch-bearers make their way around the stadium during the Olympics opening ceremony. AP

A group of dancers perform at the start of the Olympics opening ceremony. AP

The Olympics opening ceremony was made a much grander affair thanks to the explosive fireworks around the Olympic Stadium. AP

Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka after lighting the Olympic Cauldron flame to officially mark the start of the Olympic Games. AP

Japanese Emperor Naruhito spoke on the occassion of the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony, officially declaring the Games open. AP

More stunning visuals of dancers performing at the Olympics opening ceremony. AP

Malia Paseka and Pita Taufatofua, flag-bearers of Tonga at the Olympics opening ceremony. Pita will bee taking part in Taekwondo, hoping to earn just his country's second-all time medal at the Games. AP

