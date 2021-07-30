Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Proud of her', 'Go for gold', Twitter salutes Lovlina Borgohain as boxer assures medal

Lovlina Borgohain assured India of their first boxing medal at Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning her women's welterweight quarter-finals by a margin of 4-1 on Friday.

All four semi-finalists in boxing are assured of a medal.

The Olympic debutant Borgohain displayed a high level of all-round boxing in her match against former world champion Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei to secure a second medal for India at the ongoing Games.

The Assamese boxer was aggressive at the start of the bout but also backed it with an impenetrable defence and as the match progressed she took to counter-attacking measures to stun Chen Nien-Chin, who won the gold at 2018 World Boxing Championships.

Borohain had defeated Nadine Apetz of Germany 3-2 in the Round of 16.

The 23-yeard-old's semi-final qualification brough much-needed joy to the nation of over 1.3 billion people who had been waiting for the second medal at Tokyo 2020 since weightlifter Mirabai Chanu secured silver on Day 1.

Naturally, Boroghain's achievement led to celebrations on Twitter!

