Tokyo Olympics 2020: Mo Farah to return for 10,000m track event

Mo Farah will compete at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - but not in the marathon.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, now 36, has not run a track event since 2017 after opting to focus on marathons instead.

But he will return to the 10,000m event next year in Japan as he looks to defend the consecutive gold medals he won in 2012 and 2016.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Next year, I'm going to be back on the track and I'm going to give it a go in the 10,000m," he said in a Youtube video announcement.

"Hopefully I haven't lost my speed but I will train hard for it and see what I can do. I'm really excited."

Farah will still need to qualify for Tokyo in order to race.

The six-time world champion, who also lifted gold in the 5,000m events at the previous two Olympic Games, won the 2018 Chicago Marathon in just his third race.

Farah won gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m in the last two Olympic Games (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

He has announced he will return next year - provided he qualifies. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP)

But by stark contrast he finished eighth in this year’s event - and the famed runner added he decided to return from track retirement after the October run.

“Not straight away, but it was it was on my mind,” he added to the Virgin Radio Breakfast Show. “I watch the 10,000 meters, and watch other races. And part of you gets excited, just like you seeing people winning medals, for your country and stuff, and you ask yourself. It almost felt like I needed to be there.

Back to Track!! I will focus on the 10,000m next year at the Olympic Games!! 🗣 https://t.co/7LQbfSBAcE — Sir Mo Farah (@Mo_Farah) November 29, 2019

“And at that point it got me thinking and then after Chicago, like look, I still believe and I still got that drive and hunger. And all I want to do is just, you know, win races and do what I do best, but at the same time enjoy it.

Story continues

“And I have enjoyed the marathon and I'm not finished with the marathon. But Tokyo I'd like to go out there and see what I can do for my country in Tokyo Olympics.”

Featured from our writers:

Yahoo Sport UK presents Tailgate