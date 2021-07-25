Tokyo Olympics 2020: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal fail to qualify for 10m air pistol final
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal missed out on making the 10m Air Pistol final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Bhaker finished 12th with a score of 575-14x and Deswal a rank lower with a score of 574-11x. Only the top eight qualify for the final.
Needing an inner 10 with her final shot to qualify for the final, Bhaker scored 8 which denied her the opportunity into the medal match.
Celina Goberville of France, who finished eighth, to qualify, posted a score of 577-15x which was only marginally better than what Bhaker mustered in the end. At the other end, Ranxin Jiang of China finished top of the qualifying list with 587-23x for a Qualifying Olympic Record.
(Will be updated...)
Also See: Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOC approves replacement for COVID-infected athlete in mixed team shooting events
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Saurabh Chaudhary can beat four-time gold medallist Jin Jong-Oh, feels Jitu Rai
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Former shooter Anjali Bhagwat on India's preparations for Games, her Olympic memories and more