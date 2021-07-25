Tokyo Olympics 2020: Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal fail to qualify for 10m air pistol final

Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal missed out on making the 10m Air Pistol final at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Bhaker finished 12th with a score of 575-14x and Deswal a rank lower with a score of 574-11x. Only the top eight qualify for the final.

Needing an inner 10 with her final shot to qualify for the final, Bhaker scored 8 which denied her the opportunity into the medal match.

Celina Goberville of France, who finished eighth, to qualify, posted a score of 577-15x which was only marginally better than what Bhaker mustered in the end. At the other end, Ranxin Jiang of China finished top of the qualifying list with 587-23x for a Qualifying Olympic Record.

(Will be updated...)

