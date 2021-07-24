Tokyo Olympics 2020 LIVE, Day 1: Mirabai Chanu wins silver medal, Manika Batra into women's singles Round 2

Day 1 preview: India's day at the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympic gets underway with the Women's 10m Air Rifle qualifying featuring Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan. Soon after, mixed team archers will be in action followed by the men's hockey team against New Zealand.

Also in action today: Shushila Devi in Women's 48kg judo; Arjun Lal, Arvind Singh in men's lightweight double sculls rowing; table tennis events featuring Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee, Manika Batra, Achanta Sharath Kamal. On the badminton court, men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will get their campaign underway, as will men's singles player B Sai Praneeth.

After her disappointment at the Rio Olympics, Mirabai Chanu will try to overturn the pressure of results in women's weightlifting event in Group A final.

Continuing with shooting, youngsters Saurabh Chaudhary and Abhishek Verma will carry India's hopes in the 10m Air Pistol qualifying.

Later in the day, boxer Vikas Krishan will face Quincy Okazawa of Japan in his first bout of the Tokyo Olympics. Rest of the Indian boxers originally scheduled to compete today were given a bye in the first round.

The day draws to a close for India in the hockey field. Rani Rampal will lead the women's team against Netherlands in their first group fixture.

