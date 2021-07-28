Tokyo Olympics 2020: Katie Ledecky ends medal drought with 1500m gold

Tokyo: Katie Ledecky has finally collected her first gold medal of the Tokyo Games.

Ledecky has won the 1,500-metre freestyle, which made its Olympic debut for women this year. That helped the American star make up for what has so far been the worst showing of her Olympic career.

Outstanding.#USA's Katie Ledecky wins her first gold of #Tokyo2020 with a dominant display from start to finish in the first ever women's 1500m freestyle race at the Olympics.@fina1908 @TeamUSA #Swimming pic.twitter.com/z5DxNpdcZs - Olympics (@Olympics) July 28, 2021

About an hour after finishing fifth in the 200-metre freestyle, Ledecky held off teammate Erica Sullivan to win the metric mile in 15 minutes, 37.34 seconds.

Sullivan claimed the silver in 15:41.41, while Germany's Sarah Kohler grabbed the bronze in 15:42.91.

