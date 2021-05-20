Tokyo Olympics 2020: IOC chief Thomas Bach's delayed pre-Games Japan trip to happen by mid-July

The Canadian Press

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Kluber threw the the major leagues’ sixth no-hitter this season and second in two nights, leading the New York Yankees over the Texas Rangers 2-0 on Wednesday night. The 35-year-old right-hander, a two-time American League Cy Young Award winner, came within a four-pitch walk to Charlie Culberson in the third inning of throwing a perfect game. Kluber pitched his gem a night after Detroit's Spencer Turnbull threw one against Seattle, marking the first no-hitters on consecutive days since 1969. Kluber (4-2) struck out nine and and threw 71 of 101 pitches for strikes in his ninth start for the Yankees. Kluber was pitching on the mound when he was hurt after one inning last season for the Rangers, when he tore a muscle in his right shoulder on July 26 in his Texas debut. It was the 12th no-hitter in Yankees history, the 11th in the regular season and the first since David Cone’s perfect game against Montreal on July 18, 1999. It was the fifth against the Rangers, who were also at home April 9 when San Diego native Joe Musgrove threw the first no-hitter in Padres history. New York got its only runs in the sixth inning on Tyler Wade's RBI triple and DJ LeMahieu's sacrifice fly against Hyeon-Jong Yang (0-1). PADRES 3, ROCKIES 0 SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. homered and went 4 for 4 in his first game back after testing positive for COVID-19, and San Diego beat Colorado for a three-game sweep. Tatis, who had been out since May 11, finished a triple shy of hitting for the cycle in helping the Padres win their sixth straight game and for the ninth time in 10 games. Jake Cronenworth had an inside-the-park home run and Joe Musgrove (4-4) struck out 11 in seven innings. Mark Melancon finished the two-hitter with a perfect ninth for his major league-leading 15th save. Chi Chi Gonzalez (2-2) allowed two runs and four hits in six innings. WHITE SOX 2, TWINS 1 CHICAGO (AP) — Lucas Giolito (3-4) struck out a season-high 11 and gave up two hits over eight innings, including Nelson Cruz's 10th homer and a single by Cruz. Liam Hendricks pitched a perfect ninth for his ninth save. Leury García hit a leadoff double against Matt Shoemaker (2-5) in the fifth inning and scored the tying run on an infield single by Adam Eaton. Then García gave the White Sox the lead with an RBI single in the sixth. RAYS 9, ORIOLES 7 BALTIMORE (AP) — Randy Arozarena hit two home runs, stole another with his glove and knocked in four runs, Ji-Man Choi drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Tampa Bay rallied from a five-run deficit to beat Baltimore. Mike Brosseau also homered for Tampa Bay, which has won a season-high six consecutive games. At 25-19, the Rays are six games above .500 for the first time this year. Ryan Thompson (3-2) pitched a scoreless seventh for Tampa Bay. Pete Fairbanks gave up a run in the ninth, but stranded two men to earn his first save since 2019. Trey Mancini hit two home runs as part of a four-hit night and tied a career high with five RBIs for Baltimore, which has dropped nine of 11 and fell to a majors-worst 6-17 at home. Paul Fry (0-1) took the loss. MARLINS 3, PHILLIES 1 PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Anderson homered on his 28th birthday to back Trevor Rogers, who pitched five-hit ball for 7 2/3 innings and led Miami over Philadelphia. Adam Duvall and Jazz Chisholm Jr. also drove in runs for the Marlins, who won for just the second time in five games. Rogers (6-2) gave up five hits, including Andrew McCutchen’s sixth-inning homer. The 23-year-old rookie left-hander struck out eight and walked two. Yimi García finished with two-hit relief for his eighth save in nine chances. Garcia stranded two when Andrew Knapp hit a game-ending flyout to the wall in right-center that was a few feet from winning it for the Phillies. Zach Eflin (2-3) allowed two runs and six hits in six innings with six strikeouts and no walks. Philadelphia lost for the third time in four games. BRAVES 5, METS 4 ATLANTA (AP) — Ronald Acuña Jr. homered on the first pitch in the bottom of the ninth inning and Atlanta topped New York after blowing an early two-run lead. Acuña drilled the first pitch from Jacob Barnes (1-1) to center field for his NL-leading 13th homer. The Mets were denied a sweep of the three-game series. Pinch-hitter Tomás Nido gave New York a 4-3 lead with a two-run single in the seventh. The Braves pulled even in the eighth. Aaron Loup gave up three hits, including a run-scoring single by William Contreras, without getting an out. Will Smith (1-4) got the win as the Braves snapped a five-game home losing streak. Charlie Morton left with a 3-1 lead after allowing two hits in six innings. The right-hander had eight strikeouts and no walks while adding a run-scoring single in Atlanta’s three-run fifth. Jonathan Villar’s homer in the fourth gave the Mets a 1-0 lead. GIANTS 4, REDS 0 CINCINNATI (AP) — Kevin Gausman gave up one hit over six strong innings, Buster Posey drove in three runs with a late double and San Francisco blanked Cincinnati. Gausman (4-0) didn’t allow a hit until Tucker Barnhart doubled leading off the fifth, and the Reds managed just two more hits the rest of the way against Giants relievers. Mike Tauchman had an RBI single in the fifth for NL West-leading San Francisco. Posey padded the lead with a bases-loaded double in the ninth, one of his three hits. Two starts removed from his no-hitter May 7 against Cleveland, left-hander Wade Miley (4-4) gave up a run and six hits through 4 2/3 innings for Cincinnati. RED SOX 7, BLUE JAYS 3 DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez hit back-to-back homers during a five-run first inning, Garrett Richards won his fourth straight decision and Boston beat Toronto. 