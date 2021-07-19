Tokyo Olympics 2020, Form Guide: Tracking Sathiyan Gnanasekaran's performances over last two years

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FP Sports
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Editor's Note: For five years now, Indian athletes have been dreaming to make up for the disappointment of a two-medal haul in Rio. The span has been extraordinary, with COVID-19 having thrown their preparations - and the Olympics itself - off gear. However, in true Olympic spirit, the country's finest sportspersons have battled form and uncertainty to put their best foot forward in what promises to be a Games like none other. In our latest series, we track the last two years' performances of our athletes to give you a ready guide to their form leading into the biggest sporting spectacle of the world.

With the Tokyo Olympics fast approaching, Firstpost takes a quick look at one of India's top paddlers Sathiyan Gnanasekaran, and charts his journey towards securing Olympic qualification:

One of the most promising names in Indian table tennis, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran is the first paddler from India to clinch two ITTF Pro tour titles (Belgium 2016 and Spain 2017). He is also the first Indian to break into the world's top 25 in ITTF rankings, a feat he achieved in May 2019 when he attained his career best ranking of 24.

Giant-killer

Sathiyan notched up some key victories in 2019. In September 2019, he defeated Japanese sensation Harimoto Tomokazu in straight sets at the Asian TT Championships. He became the first Indian to reach the quarter-final stage at the event as he went down fighting to Chinese Lin Gaoyuan in the men's singles.

Later, in his debut World Cup appearance in November, Sathiyan got the better of higher-ranked Frenchman Simon Gauzy 11-13, 9-11, 11-8, 14-12, 7-11, 11-5, 11-8 and Denmark's Jonathan Groth 11-9, 7-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-2, to reach the round of 16 at the 2019 ITTF Men's World Cup.

'Silver' lining

For a major part of 2020, sporting events came to a standstill owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Still, Sathiyan was fortunate enough to stay in touch with table tennis, taking part in a few competitive tournaments.

In February, when the virus wasn't as widespread, Sathiyan, along with Achanta Sharath Kamal, claimed a silver at the ITTF World Tour Hungarian Open, losing to the German pair of Benedikt Duda and Patrick Franziska. The Indians lost 5-11, 9-11, 11-8, 9-11 against the Germans.

With the Tokyo Olympics in mind, Sathiyan signed a deal with Polish Superliga team Sokolow SA Jaroslaw for the 2020-21 season. After competing in Poland during October, the Indian paddler took up another assignment, moving to Tokyo in late November for participating in Japan's Japan's T-League for Okayama Rivets.

Featuring in his fourth final in seven years, Sathiyan finally got his hands on the National table tennis championship in February 2021, with a win over nine-time champion Kamal 11-6, 11-7, 10-12, 7-11, 11-8, 11-8.

The top-ranked Indian men's single paddler won both his matches at the Asian Olympic Qualifiers to book an Olympic berth. He overcame his experienced Indian compatriot Kamal 11-9, 15-13, 5-11, 7-11, 10-12, 11-9, 11-8 in the opening clash. Next up, he thrashed Pakistan's Muhammad Rameez 4-0 (11-5, 11-8, 11-9, 11-2) to top his group.

The 28-year-old had a superb run in the Polish Super League in April 2021, winning nine matches for his bronze medal-winning team Jaroslaw. This also happened to be his final competitive tournament ahead of the Games.

Sathiyan was one of the busiest players during the COVID-19, something that bodes well for India and the paddler just months away from Tokyo Games.

Also See: Tokyo Olympics 2020, Form Guide: Tracking PV Sindhu's performances over last two years

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Form Guide: Tracking Bajrang Punia's performances over last two years

Tokyo Olympics 2020, Form Guide: Tracking MC Mary Kom's performances over last two years

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Collin Morikawa wins in his Open Championship debut

    At the 149th Open Championship, Collin Morikawa kept Jordan Spieth at bay to win his second major of his young career.

  • The most intriguing players available to Seattle in the expansion draft

    Gabriel Landeskog, Vladimir Tarasenko and Carey Price lead a list of intriguing players exposed to the Seattle Kraken ahead this week's expansion draft.

  • Mets manager Luis Rojas ejected after wild first inning error vs. Pirates

    Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker swatted a ball he thought was foul out of play, which led to three Pirates runs on a wild error on Sunday.

  • Jordan Spieth and the what-ifs of the Open Championship

    Jordan Spieth finished second in the Open Championship, but it's hard not to wonder what would have happened if he'd drained some easy putts.

  • Yankees fan who threw ball at Alex Verdugo banned from all MLB stadiums for life

    A Yankees fan threw a ball at Alex Verdugo in the outfield on Saturday night, which prompted Alex Cora to pull his team from the game briefly.

  • Falcons kicker Younghoe Koo asks for cleats to be returned from stolen Jeep

    The Falcons are scheduled to report to training camp next week.

  • Lionel Messi now owns the most-liked sports Instagram photo

    Lionel Messi's photo with the Copa America trophy earned more than 20 million likes.

  • Dave Martinez helps Nationals fans to safety after shooting

    In the chaos after a shooting outside the ballpark, players packed fans into the dugout 'like sardines."

  • Coco Gauff won't compete at Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19

    The American tennis sensation announced the news on social media.

  • Leafs acquire Jared McCann from Penguins for prospect, draft pick

    McCann, 25, had 14 goals and 18 assists in 43 regular-season games for Pittsburgh last season.

  • 'Toronto is one of the best cities in baseball': Blue Jays thrilled to be returning home

    The Toronto Blue Jays have been given the green light to return to Rogers Centre, much to the excitement of Charlie Montoyo and the players.

  • Predators' revamp goes on with trade of Ryan Ellis to Flyers

    Nashville revamped its roster some more Saturday, trading defenseman Ryan Ellis to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward Nolan Patrick.

  • Stars sign Heiskanen to monster 8-year deal

    Miro Heiskanen signed a $67.6 million, eight-year contract with the Dallas Stars on Saturday, a monster deal that puts him among the highest-paid defensemen in the NHL.

  • Torres, Odor homer to back Taillon as Yanks beat Red Sox 9-1

    NEW YORK — Gleyber Torres and Rougned Odor homered to back another strong start from Jameson Taillon as the depleted New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 9-1 on Sunday night. Playing without All-Star slugger Aaron Judge and five of his teammates who also tested positive for COVID-19 recently, the Yankees won their second straight against rival Boston after dropping the first seven meetings this year. New York won two of three in a series originally set for four games before Thursday's schedu

  • Lillard, Johnson lead US to 83-76 exhibition win over Spain

    LAS VEGAS — Two days after being added to the Olympic team, Keldon Johnson keyed a huge third-quarter run to help the U.S. beat Spain. Damian Lillard scored 19 points and Johnson added 15 in an 83-76 victory Sunday night in the final pre-Olympic game for both teams before they head to Tokyo. Johnson had been one of the young players training against the Americans, and had appeared in two exhibition games. The San Antonio forward/guard was added to the Olympic squad Friday after Bradley Beal test

  • Team USA men's basketball rallies to beat Spain in final exhibition before Tokyo Olympics

    After dropping back-to-back games to open exhibition play, Team USA has now won two straight headed into Tokyo.

  • Canada loses 1-0 to U.S. at Gold Cup

    KANSAS CITY — U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter summed up his team's game as an amazing start followed by "a lot of suffering." But the pain was all Canada's when the final whistle blew Sunday, beaten 1-0 by their North American rival after conceding a goal 20 seconds in its final preliminary-round game at the Gold Cup. The Canadian men found their way back into the game after Shaq Moore's opening goal but were unable to breach the U.S. defence despite having the edge in play as the match wore on. Cana

  • Escobar HR, single lead Nats past Padres in series finale

    WASHINGTON — Alcides Escobar homered in the eighth inning and hit a winning single in the ninth Sunday as the Washington Nationals wrapped up a disturbing weekend with an 8-7 win over the San Diego Padres. A day after the game was suspended in the sixth inning because of a shooting outside Nationals Park, the Padres completed a 10-4 victory. Washington then came back to end a six-game losing streak. Tres Barrera singled off Mark Melancon (2-2) with one out in the ninth and, after failing on a bu

  • LEADING OFF: MLB home run leader Ohtani on mound at Oakland

    A look at what's happening around the majors on Monday: ___ HIS TURN Major league home run leader Shohei Ohtani is set to pitch for the Angels in his first outing since tossing a perfect first inning in the All-Star Game. The two-way star hit his 34th home run Sunday in a 7-4 loss to Seattle. Ohtani (4-1, 3.49 ERA) is scheduled to start when Los Angeles begins a six-game road trip in Oakland. NO DERBY DOWNER Some players have declined to participate in the All-Star Home Run Derby over the years

  • US women earn first exhibition win, routing Nigeria 93-62

    LAS VEGAS — The U.S. women's Olympic team was in unfamiliar territory having dropped two exhibition games in a row for the first time in a decade. The Americans rebounded with a strong effort to beat Nigeria 93-62 on Sunday in the final pre-Olympic exhibition tune-up for both teams. “It feels good,” U.S. coach Dawn Staley said. “To come out and play the way we did on both sides of the basketball. We shared it, got our bigs the ball. We made a concerted effort to do that. ”I think everyone in the