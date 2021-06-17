Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fair mix of youth and experience as Hockey India announce women's team

With final preparations underway for the Tokyo Olympics, Hockey India on Thursday announced a 16-member squad to represent the Indian women's hockey team at the marquee event. The team has a fair balance of youth and experience, with eight players having represented India at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Rani Rampal, Savita, Deep Grace Ekka, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Nikki Pradhan, Navjot Kaur, and Vandana Katariya were part of the team that played the last Olympics after a gap of 36 years. These eight players have amassed a mammoth 1,492 international caps between them and will be tasked with leading the charge for Team India in their quest for Olympic glory.

This will be the Indian women's hockey team's third appearance at the Games, the previous two arriving in 1980 and 2016. Since Rio 2016, the team has won the 2016 Asian Champions Trophy, 2017 Asia Cup, silver medal at the 2018 Asian Games, and made it to the quarter-finals of the 2018 Women's World Cup for the first time in history.

The eight Olympic debutants include drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur, Udita, Nisha, Neha, Navneet Kaur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, who is the first player hailing from Mizoram in the team, and Salima Tete, who led the Indian team at the 2018 Youth Olympic Games at Buenos Aires to a silver medal.

The team toured Germany and Argentina earlier this year, and has since been training at the national camp in Bengaluru's SAI campus.

Speaking on the team selection, chief coach Sjoerd Marijne said, "This team has worked very hard over the last few years and has made progress consistently. There's a good mix of experienced players and new talent, which is excellent. We look forward to taking on the best in the world in Tokyo. This is a team with a lot of potential and drive which we hope to channelise to our best performance yet."

Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Over the past few years, leading up to this edition of the Olympics, the women's team has worked very hard to achieve their current form. I am confident that this team will give a tough competition to any opponent. I wish them all the very best for their preparation and performance at the upcoming Tokyo Olympic Games 2020."

Story continues

Here's the full squad:

Goalkeepers: Savita

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, Udita

Midfielders: Nisha, Neha, Sushil Chanu Pukhrambam, Monika, Navjot Kaur, Salima Tete

Forwards: Rani, Navneet Kaur, Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Sharmila Devi

Also See: Need to work hard and prove my worth for Tokyo selection, says India women's hockey midfielder Lilima Minz

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Sports Ministry delegation to skip Games to accommodate maximum support staff

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Abhinav Bindra lauds athletes for 'exceptional' feat of securing qualification during COVID-19 pandemic

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.