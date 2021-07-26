Tokyo Olympics Day 3 Review: A record-setting day for Canada

The majority of action during the Tokyo Olympics happens as most Canadians are fast asleep. While you were cozy in your bed, however, members of Team Canada were making their push for the podium.

Here's what you missed from Day 3 of the Summer Games:

Women's 100m Butterfly Swimming: Mac Neil wins Canada's first gold

The Canadian women continued their dominance in the pool as Maggie Mac Neil added to Canada's medal count, winning its first gold of the Olympics.

Of the four medals Canada has earned so far during the Tokyo Games, three have come in the pool. The gold marks Mac Neil's second medal of the Olympics, as she was a member of the women's 4x100m relay team that took silver on Day 2.

Mac Neil swam to a time of 55.59 seconds, which set a new Canadian and Americas record.

China's Zhang Yufei earned silver while Australia's Emma McKeon won bronze.

Women's 57kg Judo: Klimkait becomes first Canadian woman to medal in judo

Jessica Klimkait won Canada's first bronze of the Tokyo Games, defeating Slovenia's Kaja Kajzer in the bronze-medal match to earn the honour.

The victory made the 24-year-old the first Canadian woman to receive an Olympic medal in judo.

She's done it!



Prior to defeating Kajzer, Klimkait earned victories over Bulgaria's Ivelina Ilieva and Poland's Julia Kowalczyk. A loss to France's Sarah-Leonie Cysique in the semifinals placed her in the bronze-medal match against Kajzer.

Cysique finished with silver while Nora Gjakova of Kosovo won gold.

These are Klimkait's first Olympics.

Women's 400m Freestyle Swimming: McIntosh falls just short of podium

Fourteen-year-old Summer McIntosh came so close to securing another swimming medal for Canada, but the youngster just missed the podium, finishing fourth in the women's 400m freestyle.

McIntosh finished the swim with a time of 4:02.42, setting another Canadian record after doing so initially on Saturday to qualify for the final.

Women's 100m Backstroke Swimming: Masse finishes second in semifinals

Kylie Masse swam to a time of 58.09 seconds, claiming second in the semis and a spot in the final where she will compete for a medal.

Fellow Canadian Taylor Ruck finished ninth in the semifinals, narrowly missing out on a lane in the final.

Men's 4x100m Freestyle Relay Swimming: Canada finishes fourth, barely misses podium

The team consisting of Brent Hayden, Joshua Liendo Edwards, Yuri Kisil and Markus Thormeyer finished with a time of 3:10.82, missing the podium by six-tenths of a second.

Women's Beach Volleyball: Pavan, Humana-Paredes improve to 2-0

Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes stayed undefeated at the Tokyo Games, picking up a straight-sets victory over Germany's Karla Borger and Julia Sude. The pairing has yet to lose a set at the Tokyo Games, and will now face off against Joana Heidrich and Anouk Vergé-Dépré of Switzerland. The Swiss duo is also undefeated at the Olympics.

Women's Featherweight Boxing: Veyre secures place in quarterfinals

Caroline Veyre defeated Croatia's Nikolina Cacic to advance to the quarters. She will face Irma Testa of Italy for a spot in the semifinals.

Women's Singles Table Tennis: Zhang picks up Round 3 victory

Mo Zhang knocked off Germany's Patrissa Solja 4-3 to advance to the Last 16, where she will face Chen Meng of China.

Softball: Canada routs Italy, will play for bronze

Canada is looking strong as it enters the bronze-medal game, picking up an impressive 8-1 victory over the Italians. Victoria Hayward led the way at the plate, registering three runs and two runs batted in.

The Canadians will play Mexico with bronze on the line.

Men's 73kg Judo: Margelidon drops bronze-medal match, misses podium

Competing in his first Olympics, Arthur Margelidon picked up victories over Saudi Arabia's Sulaiman Hamad and Kazakhstan's Zhansay Smagulov to qualify for the quarterfinal. Losses to Georgia's Lasha Shavdatuashvili in the quarters and Mongolia's Tsogtabaatar Tsend-Ochir for bronze put him just shy of the podium, however.

Women's Basketball: Canada drops opening contest to Serbia

Canada's Nirra Fields scored a game-high 19 points, but it wasn't enough as the Canadians lost their first match at the Olympics to Serbia by a score of 72-68.

Women's 200m Freestyle Swimming: Oleksiak, McIntosh qualify for semifinal

Penny Oleksiak finished second in the preliminary heat with a time of 1:55.38, while McIntosh finished fifth at 1:56.11. Both qualified for the semifinal.

Women's 200m Individual Medley Swimming: Pickrem earns lane in semifinal

Sydney Pickrem swam to sixth in the preliminary race with a time of 2:10.13, claiming a spot in the semifinal. Fellow Canadian Bailey Andison completed the race with a time of 2:12.52 but failed to advance.

How many medals has Canada won in the Summer Olympics

Canada is now up to four medals in Tokyo heading into Day 4.

Gold: Margaret Mac Neil (women's 100m butterfly)

Silver: Women's 4x100m freestyle relay, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Citrini-Beaulieu (women's 3m synchronized springboard)

Bronze: Jessica Klimkait (judo, women's under-57 kg)

