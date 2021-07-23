Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 0, LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari up into 4th place after slow start

Day 0 Preview: The Tokyo Olympics 2020 will begin in earnest on 24 July, after the lavish opening ceremony on 23 July, but there is already sporting action to look forward to.

India's archery squad will be in action on Friday morning in the ranking round, where the likes of Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das will be hoping to get off to a good start and set themselves up for a potential medal finish.

Rowing will be another of the sports that has an early start in the tournament, with many of the initial heats across all disciplines taking place on Friday.

Of course, the main event of the day will be the opening ceremony, which is expected to begin at around 4.30 pm IST later on in the day.

Also See: Tokyo Olympics 2020: Deepika Kumari in focus as Indian archers look to exorcise past ghosts

Tokyo Olympics 2020: I want to prove to myself that I can win, says archer Deepika Kumari

Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian athletes start training ahead of Games

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.