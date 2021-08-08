Tokyo Olympics 2020: Canadian track cyclist Kelsey Mitchell wins gold in women's sprint

Canada's Kelsey Mitchell won gold in the women's sprint on the final day of the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, just four years after taking up the sport.

Mitchell won the first two races in a best-of-three final against Olena Starikova of Ukraine to clinch Canada's first gold medal at the Izu Velodrome.

Hong Kong's Lee Wai-sze took bronze.

It is only Canada's second Olympic gold medal ever in track cycling and the first since Lori-Ann Muenzer won the same event at Athens 2004.

Mitchell clenched her fists as she performed her victory lap while the Canadian coaches nearby hugged and celebrated the 27-year-old's remarkable triumph.

She only took up track cycling after attending a Canadian training event in August 2017 and was quickly recruited by Cycling Canada.

Her victory never looked in doubt against Starikova while the favourite for gold, Emma Hinze of Germany, was beaten by Lee in the battle for bronze.

