Tokyo Olympics 2020: 29 July, Day 6 schedule of Indian athletes

A mixed-bag day for India on day five of Tokyo Olympics 2020 but a lot of action awaits Indian fans on day six as well.

PV Sindhu in badminton, Atanu Das in archery and India men's hockey team will be in action on the sixth day of the Games.

Apart from these marquee matches, golfers Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane will be beginning their campaign.

There is more action left in boxing as well. MC Mary Kom will play in the Round of 16 bout while Satish Kumar will open his campaign in 91 kg category.

Check out India's full schedule here:

Archery:

Atanu Das vs Deng Yu-Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Individual 1/32 Elimination Match: 7:30am IST.

Badminton:

PV Sindhu vs Mia Blichfeldt (Denmark) in Women's Singles Round of 16 Match: 6:15am IST.

Boxing:

Satish Kumar vs Ricardo Brown (Jamaica) in Men's +91kg Round of 16 Match: 8:45am IST.

MC Mary Kom vs Ingrit Lorena Valencia (Colombia) in Women's 51kg Round of 16 Bout: 3:35pm IST.

Equestrian:

Fouaad Mirza's Eventing 1st Horse Inspection: 6am IST.

Golf:

Anirban Lahiri and Udayan Mane in Men's Individual Stroke Play Round 1: 04:00am IST.

Hockey:

India vs Argentina Men's Pool A match: 6:00am IST.

Rowing:

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Final B (For rankings, not medal round): 5:20am IST.

Sailing:

KC Ganapathy and Varun Thakkar in Men's Skiff 49er Race 5 and 6: 8:35am IST.

Nethra Kumanan in Women's Laser Radial Race 7 and 8: 8:45am IST.

Vishnu Saravanan in Men's Laser Race 7 and 8: 8:35am IST.

Shooting:

Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker in Women's 25m Pistol Qualification Precision: 5:30am IST.

Check out the full schedule here.

Follow our Olympics coverage here

With inputs from PTI

