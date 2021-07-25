Tokyo Olympics 2020: 26 July, Day 3 schedule of Indian athletes

India did not have a happy second day at Tokyo Olympics 2020 as the country saw many upsets across several sports. Indian men's hockey team got the drubbing in hands of World No 1 Australians, losing the game 1-7. In table tennis, G Sathiyan could not live up to the expectations, going down in the first match itself. Boxer Manish Kaushik too succumbed in the first round of 63 kg bout and of course the Indian shooting contingent had another off day with the gun and pistols.

Expect athletes to step up on Day 2. Below is the Day 2 schedule of all Indian athletes in action.

Fencing

At 5.30 in the morning, we will see history being written as for the first time an Indian will be taking part in fencing. CA Bhavani Devi will be beginning her campaign in the Women's Sabre Individual Table of 64.

Archery

At 6 am, there will be the Archery Men's team eliminations where Indian team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will be in acttion. If they qualify, they will be in action again at 10.15 am in the quarter-finals. Semi-finals is slated to start at 11.47 am and the medal rounds at 12.45 pm. But all of this is dependent on qualifications.

Shooting

At 6.30 am, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singj Bajwa will be resume their men's qualifications. At 12 pm, the finals are slated to start.

Table Tennis

At 6.30 am, we will have India's table tennis hope Sharath Kamal play in his second round.

At 8.30 am, another TT player Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action in her women's singles Round 2 match.

At 12 pm, India's TT star Manika Batra will be playing in her third round clash.

Sailing

At 8.30 am, sailor Vishnu Saravanan will resume his race but that is dependent on the weather conditions.

At 11.05 am, Sailor Nethra Kumanan will be in action in Women's Laser Radial Race.

Badminton

At 9.10 am, one of key matches from India's perspective, in badminton, men's doubles pair of Satwik Sairaj Renkireddy and Chirag Shetty will be playing in their round 2 match.

Boxing

At 3.06 pm, Ashish Kumar will open his boxing campaign in Men's 75kg category.

Swimming

At 3.50 pm, Sajan Prakash will be taking part in heats of the Men's 200m Butterfly event.

Hockey

At 5.45 pm, India women's hockey will be in action against Germany in their Pool A clash.

(All times in IST)

