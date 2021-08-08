When Tokyo Olympian Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Suggested Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda’s Names for His Biopic (Watch Video)
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Neeraj Chopra has won big! As the athlete secured India’s second individual gold in Olympics by winning it in the men javelin's throw match at the Tokyo games 2020. Many Bollywood biggies also congratulated him for his historic win. Amid this, we've come across an old video by The Quint where the golden boy suggests Akshay Kumar and Randeep Hooda's names for his biopic. Well, are producers and directors listening? Neeraj Chopra: Tokyo Olympics 2020 Gold Medal Winner is a Fashionista in The Making (View Pics).
Watch Video:
Also Read | 2020 Tokyo Olympics Live Updates Day 16: Serbia Win Gold In Men's Water Polo