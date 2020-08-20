Tokyo Games postponement presents quandary for ticket buyers

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2020, file photo, tickets for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics are on display, in Tokyo. The unprecedented postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until next year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has left buyers of millions of tickets in a quandary. Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee say the Games will take place, but they have offered few details about how. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

TOKYO (AP) -- When it comes to Olympic tickets, the Latin expression ''caveat emptor'' often applies: ''Let the buyer beware.''

The unprecedented postponement of the Tokyo Olympics has left buyers of millions of tickets in a quandary. Will the games happen next year? Will non-Japanese fans be allowed? Will there be any fans? How will health and travel restrictions be applied? Will there be a vaccine and quarantines?

Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee say the Games will open on July 23, 2021, and the competition schedule remains virtually unchanged. But they've offered few details, and specifics aren't expected until the fall and into next year as the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

''We have some people saying there is no way Tokyo 2020 is happening. and other people are saying it's absolutely going to happen and 'I'm going to be there for every moment of it,''' said Ken Hanscom, the chief operating officer of the Los Angeles-based firm TicketManager.

Hanscom isn't connected with Olympic ticketing, but his company manages big-event tickets for corporate clients. He's also organized a popular Facebook page that's a go-to for Tokyo ticket information.

Olympic ticketing is always confusing, a maze of interests including official ticket resellers, national Olympic committees and sports federations, sponsors and advertisers, and local organizers and the IOC.

Invariably at every Olympics, an event is listed as ''sold out'' although the venue is half-filled because some VIPs or hospitality guests haven't shown up.

Four years ago in Rio de Janeiro, IOC member Patrick Hickey of Ireland was arrested for scalping tickets. He has maintained his innocence. Japan has passed an anti-scalping law specifically because of the games, though it has several loopholes.

The Chinese e-commerce, data, and technology company Alibaba is taking over ticketing for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and likely beyond. Alibaba owns Damai, one of China's largest ticketing platforms, and is also an IOC sponsor.

Olympic tickets for residents of Japan were sold through the local organizing committee. It says refunds for the postponement ''will be carried out'' no earlier than this fall. This seems straightforward.

It's more complicated for non-Japan residents.

Those outside Japan purchase through so-called Authorized Ticket Resellers appointed by national Olympic committees. They can charge a 20% handling fee on tickets, and are allowed to package desirable tickets with premium hotel packages. They also set the foreign currency exchange rates.

In Brazil four years ago, CoSport, the ATR for the United States, used a currency exchange rate that drove up ticket prices.

There are dozens of ATRs, and they've applied varied terms, conditions, and deadlines for seeking refunds. The largest ATRs are: CoSport/Jet Set Sports, the only ATR for the United States; Cartan, which covers much of Latin America; MATCH Hospitality for Brazil and Russia; Kingdom Sports for much of Asia and Africa; Fanatic Sports for India.

Christopher Chase, an attorney based in New York who specializes in sports, intellectual property and media, looked at the ''Terms and Conditions'' set out by Tokyo 2020 regarding ticket use. He said the ''force majeure'' clause was defined broadly enough to cover the pandemic and health crisis.

''Force majeure'' spells out unforeseeable circumstances that prevents a contract from being fulfilled.

But he noted that local organizers had already committed to paying refunds for the postponement, as have many ATRs.

''It's all a bit confusing as each set of terms seem to direct to the other party's (terms),'' wrote Chase, a partner in the law firm Frankfurt Kurnit. ''But it does appear that tickets refunds are possible, regardless of whether a force majeure event occurs.''

Tokyo organizers say at least 70% of 7.8 million tickets were set aside for buyers in Japan. About 4.5 million tickets have been sold to Japan residents, with ticket sales expected to be worth at least $800 million to local organizers, their third largest source of income.

Hanscom said the uncertainty was pushing down hotel prices in Tokyo. This is accentuated as organizers say they'll ''simplify'' the Olympics and cut back on officials, hospitality, and media, freeing up blocks of hotel rooms.

