Tokyo Games to have 10,000 spectator cap

Up to 10,000 spectators will be allowed to attend each session of the Tokyo Olympics as long as it does not exceed 50 per cent of the venue’s capacity.

The decision was made following a lengthy meeting on Monday between Olympic and Paralympic bosses, the Tokyo Governor and Japanese Government officials.

Earlier in the day, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga had warned the Games could yet take place behind close doors amid the Covid pandemic. Foreign spectators had already been banned from attending.

But Suga said that not allowing any spectators in was “definitely a possibility”. He said: “I think that’s obvious from the standpoint of making safety and security our utmost priority.”

However, fears of empty stands for the year-delayed Games were allayed in the wake of the latest meeting over an already logistically challenging Games.

In reaching the decision, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said it was “absolutely sure” that going ahead with the Games with limited fan numbers was “a decision to best protect the Japanese people and all participants”.

He told the Games’ Japanese hosts: “Because of the full trust in you, I can already tell you now that even before having heard your decision that the IOC will fully support your decision, and will fully contribute to making these Games as safe and secure for the Japanese people and for all participants.”

There had been talk about permitting as many as 20,000 spectators in for the Opening Ceremony on July 23 but that will also be capped at 10,000.

The comments from Japan’s PM and Bach come after he ended the state of emergency in Tokyo and eight other prefectures in the country to battle a wave of Coronavirus cases. Some lesser measures remain in place until July 11, less than two weeks before the Games are meant to open.

But the national Government had found itself under increasing pressure to hold the event behind closed doors. Suga’s leading Covid-19 expert had warned the Olympics and Paralympics were in danger of exacerbating the issue with the virus in both Japan and around the world if it allowed spectators in for the Games’ two-and-a-half-week duration.

One opinion poll over the week sound that 65% of people either wanted the Games delayed or else called off entirely. And as many as 70% of those asked in the survey felt the Olympics in Tokyo would not be able to go ahead safely and securely.

